Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA said it is going to host its own Super Bowl halftime show in February as a response to the NFL selecting Bad Bunny as the big game’s performer.

“Bad Bunny told Americans they had four months to learn Spanish if we wanted to understand the Super Bowl halftime show,” former collegiate swimmer and TPUSA contributor Riley Gaines wrote on X on Thursday. “No thanks. We’ll just have our own. Enjoy your low-rated halftime show.”

Per the official Turning Point Twitter account, their event will take place on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 8), likely at the same time as Bad Bunny, though specific times have yet to be announced.

“Performers and event details coming soon,” TPUSA added.

On Sept. 28, Bad Bunny shared the big news that he would be taking the Super Bowl stage in 2026. And ever since, Trump’s MAGA entourage has taken shots at the Puerto Rican superstar.

During a recent appearance on Newsmax’s “Greg Kelly Reports,” the president claimed he didn’t know who the Grammy-winning Reggaeton musician was. “I’ve never heard of him, I don’t know who he is,” Trump insisted earlier this week.

None of the shade has stopped Bad Bunny from flexing the massive opportunity. During his second jab at “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 4, the singer-rapper expressed that he knows most everyone is excited about his performance despite what some critics may say.

“I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy, especially all Latinos,” Bad Bunny said during the “SNL” Season 51 premiere. “All Latinos and Latinas around the world, and here in the United States, all the people who have worked to open doors. More than just my achievement! More than just my achievement! It’s everyone’s achievement, proving that no one can ever erase or take away our mark and our contribution to this country.”