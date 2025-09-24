Turning Point USA Spokesman Calls Jimmy Kimmel an ‘Unrepentant Liar’ for Not Apologizing During Return Monologue

A Turning Point USA spokesman and “Charlie Kirk Show” executive producer blasted Jimmy Kimmel’s Tuesday night return to ABC, calling the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host an “unrepentant liar.”

Kimmel was briefly suspended by ABC and Disney in response to intense backlash online, including from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, for comments he made regarding Charlie Kirk’s assassination. The late night host most notably remarked that the “MAGA gang” was desperately trying in the wake of Kirk’s death to characterize accused shooter Tyler Robinson as “anything other than one of them.”

In his first monologue back from his suspension, Kimmel emotionally told viewers, “It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man.” Later, Kimmel addressed outraged conservatives directly, telling them, “I get why you’re upset. If the situation was reversed, there’s a good chance I’d have felt the same way.”

Though the comedian also praised Erika Kirk, Kimmel’s comments were not enough to sway Andrew Kolvet, a close friend of Charlie’s and executive producer of the late conservative activist’s flagship show. “Yes, Jimmy got emotional. So what. He’s emotional for himself because he almost torched his entire career,” Kolvet wrote on X Wednesday morning in response to the monologue.

“Kimmel is an unrepentant liar who tried to blame Charlie’s assassination on the part of the country that just spent the last 2 weeks praying and holding vigils,” Kolvet’s message continued. “What he’s really saying is that he still thinks it’s fair game to slander conservatives. He would rather advance his own political and cultural agenda than confront the truth.”

“The truth is that his own side has been fanning the flames of political assassinations for years. The truth is that someone on the left picked up a gun and murdered someone on the right who advocated for peaceful debate,” Kolvet concluded. “It’s critical that liars admit they lied. There can be no restoration without that. Anything short of that is a fake and scripted cry line designed to endear him to his fans, not to make right the wrong he committed.”

Last week, the TPUSA spokesman also condemned Kimmel’s comments about Kirk and expressed his support for the host’s suspension.

“By spreading the vile lie that Charlie was assassinated by MAGA, the implicit message from Kimmel was clear: If you kill a conservative, we will cover for you,” Kolvet wrote on X. “We will whitewash the murder because we don’t think conservatives deserve to live. Kill more. Assassinate more. We have your back. This is evil.”

“Networks like ABC, NBC and CBS enjoy massive taxpayer supported privileges and advantages because they are supposed to contribute to the ‘public good,’” he added at the time. “Those privileges come with a responsibility to not knowingly spread harmful lies like the one Kimmel was spreading. Jimmy Kimmel is not a victim. He’s a liar. Jimmy Kimmel is not a martyr. Charlie is. Let’s keep that straight.”

On Sept. 18, Kolvet also called on Paramount to reinstate the “South Park” Season 27 episode that was pulled for parodying Kirk. “As someone who can speak with some authority on this, Charlie loved that he was featured in ‘South Park,’” Kolvet revealed, noting, “He would want the episode back up.”