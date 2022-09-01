CBS Big Brother Ratings

(CBS)

‘Big Brother’ Scores Primetime Wednesday Ratings Win – but Wasn’t the Most-Watched Show

by | September 1, 2022 @ 2:09 PM

The long-running competition reality series continues to post big numbers for CBS

CBS’ “Big Brother” scored a whopping 0.81 rating in the advertiser-coveted audience demographic Wednesday night, leading all of primetime. Though the episode didn’t post the biggest overall audience of the night, it was still far and away the highest-rated.

Still, in raw viewership, it was no match for NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” which attracted 5.4 million total viewers to become Wednesday night’s most-watched program. Unsurprisingly, NBC was the most-watched overall network on the night.

Become a member to read more.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

John Irwin, Founder of Irwin Entertainment

Emmy-Nominated Comedy Producer John Irwin Reveals the Art to Taping a Live Performance
nbc schedule 10 pm

What NBC Ditching the 10 PM Hour Could Mean – for Local Stations, Fans and Broadcast TV’s Future

Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Earns NBC Tuesday’s Primetime Trophy
Milly Alcock as Princess Rhaenyra in "House of the Dragon" (HBO)

HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ Takes the Throne at Top of Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart

‘The Bachelorette’ Courts Another Primetime Ratings Win on Monday
hulu

‘The Orville’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Are the Most In-Demand Originals on Hulu | Charts
amazon prime video jeff bezos lord of the rings of power

Inside Amazon Prime’s Billion-Dollar ‘Big Swing’ With ‘Lord of the Rings’ Prequel
Three Thousand Years of Longing

Why George Miller’s ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ Tanked at the Box Office
CNN

CNN to Play ‘Inside Politics’ Reruns in Brian Stelter’s Old ‘Reliable Sources’ Slot – With No New Sunday Show in Sight
hbo max animators

Animators Voice ‘Deep Distrust’ of Warner Bros. Discovery After Latest HBO Max Purge
infinity train hbo max cartoon network

Just How Much Do HBO Max’s Show Cuts Affect Demand for the Streaming Service? | Charts