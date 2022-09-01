‘Big Brother’ Scores Primetime Wednesday Ratings Win – but Wasn’t the Most-Watched Show

The long-running competition reality series continues to post big numbers for CBS

Still, in raw viewership, it was no match for NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” which attracted 5.4 million total viewers to become Wednesday night’s most-watched program. Unsurprisingly, NBC was the most-watched overall network on the night.

CBS’ “Big Brother” scored a whopping 0.81 rating in the advertiser-coveted audience demographic Wednesday night, leading all of primetime. Though the episode didn’t post the biggest overall audience of the night, it was still far and away the highest-rated.

Here’s how the rest of primetime shook out across the major broadcasters:

CBS was first in ratings with an average 0.44 rating in the key demo, but second in total average viewers with 2.3 million, according to official live plus same day Nielsen data. In addition to “Big Brother’s” primetime-leading 0.81 key demo rating, it also notched 3.7 million total viewers. It was followed by “The Challenge: USA” at 9 which raced to a 0.33 demo score and 1.9 million total viewers. “S.W.A.T.” kicked in the door at 10 with a 0.17 rating and 1.3 million total viewers.

NBC was second in the ratings with an average 0.38 in the demo, but first in total average viewers with 3.5 million. As mentioned, “America’s Got Talent” earned 5.4 million total viewers and an impressive 0.52 key demo rating. It was followed by “Chicago Fire” at 9, which heated up to a 0.33 key demo rating and 2.6 million viewers. “Chicago PD” followed at 10 with a 0.30 score and 2.4 million total viewers.

Fox, which doesn’t air primetime programming at 10, was third in ratings with a 0.39 average demo score and third in total average viewers with 2.1 million. But that’s also because the network only ran “MasterChef” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., drawing a 0.39 demo score and 2.1 million total viewers.

ABC was fourth in the ratings with a 0.20 average demo score and 1.2 million total average viewers. The network relied on a bundle of reruns which began with “The Conners” (0.28, 1.9 million) at 8 and was followed by “The Goldbergs” (0.21, 1.3 million), “Abbott Elementary” (0.21, 1.2 million), “Home Economics” (0.14, 955,000) and “Press Your Luck” (0.17, 1.1 million).

The CW was fifth in the ratings with a 0.04 average demo score and 316,000 total average viewers. “DC’s Stargirl” kicked off primetime with a 0.07 demo score and 501,000 total viewers. It was followed by “Wellington Paranormal” at 9 (0.02, 147,000) and another episode of “Wellington Paranormal” at 10 (0.02, 116,000). The CW, like Fox, doesn’t air primetime programming at 10.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision was first in the ratings with an average 18-49 rating of 0.5. “Futbol Central” started with a 0.3 ad-friendly rating and 862,000 total viewers. From 8:30 p.m. to 11, a match between Mexico and Paraguay” earned a 0.5 demo score and 1.3 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in the ratings with a 0.4 average and 1.1 million total average viewers. “Top Chef: VIP,” which ran from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., cooked up a 0.4 demo rating and 1.1 million total viewers. I t was followed by “Infiel: Historia de Un Engaño” from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. as it collected a 0.3 demo rating and 1.1 million total viewers.