CBS Big Brother TV Ratings

"Big Brother" is the highest-rated series on primetime Thursday night. (CBS)

‘Big Brother’ Is the Head of American Households With Thursday Primetime Ratings Win

by | July 15, 2022 @ 2:50 PM

The latest episode of the CBS reality show’s 24th season attracted 3.2 million viewers

CBS’ “Big Brother” was the top-rated primetime series across all of broadcast television Thursday night. The episode, which followed the show’s similarly dominant ratings performance on Wednesday, scored a leading 0.71 rating in the highly-coveted advertiser-friendly 18-49 demo and a healthy 3.2 million total viewers. The strong performance helped anoint CBS as the highest-rating broadcast network in Thursday primetime ratings with an average demo score of 0.42.

Yet despite the top-notch numbers, “Big Brother” wasn’t the most-watched offering of the night. That honor goes to ABC’s “Press Your Luck,” which drew a 0.43 demo rating and 3.6 million total viewers. As such, it’s no surprise that ABC was the most-watched network overall with 3.1 million total average viewers.

Become a member to read more.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Surprise Netflix-Microsoft Ad Partnership May Be the First Step in a Larger Strategy | Analysis

Hollywood Is Leveling Up With Quality Video-Game TV Adaptations, and Fans Are Noticing | PRO Insight
"Big Brother" (CBS)

‘Big Brother’ Season 24: A Surprise Early Elimination Throws Wrench in the Competition

‘Big Brother’ Wins the Primetime Wednesday Ratings Duel

Tommy Mottola, Lex Borrero Say Education Is Still a Large Part of Bringing Latin Culture Mainstream
thor-love-and-thunder-natalie-portman

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ to Hold Top Spot in 2nd Box Office Weekend, But Could Suffer Another Steep Drop for Marvel
criminal-minds

‘Criminal Minds’ Reboot Sets Return of Joe Mantegna, Aisha Tyler, Paget Brewster and More
julie chen moonves taylor hale big brother

‘Big Brother’s’ Julie Chen Moonves Blames Microaggressions Against Taylor Hale on Show’s ‘Pressure Cooker’ Environment

The Next Real Estate Boom: It’s in the Metaverse
Jeremy Strong in "Succession" (HBO)

Why HBO Max’s Potential Return to Amazon Prime May Be a Bad Idea | Analysis

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Reclaims Most In-Demand New Show Title With Season Finale | Chart