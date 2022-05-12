Taylor Kinney in "Chicago Fire" (NBC)

Taylor Kinney in "Chicago Fire" (NBC)

Ratings: NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’ Draws Biggest Primetime Audience on Wednesday

by | May 12, 2022 @ 4:28 PM

CBS’ ”Survivor“ outperformed the procedural drama in demo ratings

It should come as no surprise that NBC’s “One Chicago” block stole the show during primetime on Wednesday. The network averaged a 0.66 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and 6.2 million total viewers.

“Chicago Fire” was primetime’s most-watched with 6.8 million total eyeballs at 9 p.m. The episode, which began setting the stage for the May 25 finale, also got a 0.68 demo rating — which unfortunately for NBC wasn’t the highest of the night.

Become a member to read more.

Katie Campione

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Josh Kelly

Josh Kelly Joins ‘General Hospital’ in Mystery Series Regular Role
Justice League Snyder

Did Zack Snyder Stans Rig the Oscar ‘Fan Favorite’ Vote With Online Bots? (Exclusive)

CBS Orders ‘East New York,’ ‘So Help Me Todd’ and ‘Fire Country’ to Series

‘Magnum P.I.’ Canceled After 4 Seasons at CBS
Kenan, The Endgame

‘Kenan’ and ‘The Endgame’ Canceled at NBC
young-rock-mick-foley

‘Young Rock’ Renewed for Season 3 at NBC
ukraine Alona Ksenofontoya and Yulia Chamek (Photo by Diane Haithman)

Inside 2 Ukrainian Film Workers’ Plight in Hollywood: ‘Walking Dogs and Picking Up Poop’

‘This Is Us’ Family Meeting Episode Secures Tuesday’s Primetime Ratings

Hulu’s ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ Debuts in the Top 5 of Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart

As Roe v. Wade Repeal Looms, Hollywood’s Silence Reveals a Delicate ‘Balancing Act’

Can Disney Restore Wall Street’s Faith in Hollywood (and Streaming) After a Dismal Earnings Cycle?