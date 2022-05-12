CBS’ ”Survivor“ outperformed the procedural drama in demo ratings

“Chicago Fire” was primetime’s most-watched with 6.8 million total eyeballs at 9 p.m. The episode, which began setting the stage for the May 25 finale, also got a 0.68 demo rating — which unfortunately for NBC wasn’t the highest of the night.

It should come as no surprise that NBC’s “One Chicago” block stole the show during primetime on Wednesday. The network averaged a 0.66 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and 6.2 million total viewers.

The individual show that secured the best ratings was “Survivor” on CBS (which is also not at all a shocker). The long-running competition series raked in a 0.78 demo rating and 5.4 million total viewers at 8 p.m.

And “The Masked Singer” fans are probably on the edges of their seats this week, as the penultimate episode showcased the road to the finals. No new contestants were unmasked on the Fox competition series, but the episode still performed well with a 0.47 demo rating and 3 million total viewers.

Here’s how primetime went down across the major broadcast networks on Wednesday:

NBC was first in ratings with an average 0.66 rating in the key demo and in total viewers with an average of 6.2 million, according to Nielsen’s preliminary numbers.

“Chicago Med” was up first with a 0.64 demo rating and 6.4 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Chicago Fire” took home a 0.68 demo rating and 6.8 million total viewers. “Chicago PD” rounded things out with a 0.67 demo rating and 5.6 million total viewers at 10.

CBS was second in ratings with an average 0.42 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 3.3 million.

“Survivor” scored a 0.78 demo rating and 5.4 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Beyond the Edge” sank to a 0.31 demo rating and 2.5 million total viewers. A rerun of “FBI” ended the night with a 0.18 demo rating and 1.9 million total viewers at 10.

Fox was third in ratings with an average 0.35 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 2.2 million.

“The Masked Singer” aired to a 0.47 demo rating and 3 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Domino Masters” earned a 0.23 demo rating and 1.4 million total viewers. The network doesn’t have primetime programming at 10.

ABC was fourth in ratings with an average 0.29 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 2.1 million. “The Goldbergs” drew a 0.42 demo rating and 2.6 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, “The Wonder Years” secured a 0.29 demo rating and 1.8 million total viewers. “The Connors” received a 0.41 demo rating and 2.7 million total viewers at 9, while “Home Economics” had a 0.24 demo rating and 1.7 million total viewers at 9:30. “A Million Little Things” finished things up with a 0.19 demo rating and 1.7 million total viewers at 10.

The CW was fifth in ratings with an average 0.09 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 486,000. “The Flash” got a 0.11 demo rating and 483,000 total viewers at 8 p.m., while “Kung Fu” had a 0.07 demo rating and 489,000 total viewers at 9. The CW doesn’t have primetime programming at 10.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision finished first with a 0.4 demo rating and in average total viewers with 1.6 million. “Soltero Con Hijas” earned a 0.4 demo rating and 1.3 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Mi Fortuna Es Amarte” had a 0.5 demo rating and 1.6 million total viewers. At 10, “Madre” received a 0.5 demo rating and 1.8 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in ratings with a 0.3 demo rating and in average total viewers with 841,000. “Casa de Famosos,” which began airing at 7 p.m., had a 0.2 demo rating and 651,000 total viewers. “Hasta Que Plata Nos” received a 0.2 demo rating and 753,000 total viewers at 9, and “Pasion Gavilanes” had a 0.3 demo rating and 722,000 total viewers at 10.