"This Is Us" wins Tuesday night with "Family Meeting" episode. (NBC)

‘This Is Us’ Family Meeting Episode Secures Tuesday’s Primetime Ratings

by | May 11, 2022 @ 3:31 PM

Surprise, surprise. CBS’ ”FBI“ won the night for total viewers

While NBC’s “This Is Us” secured the highest ratings for Tuesday primetime, CBS was back with new episodes of “FBI” this week and the procedural drama franchise led the network to be the top-rated and most-watched Tuesday.

During primetime, CBS averaged a 0.52 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and 6.1 million total viewers.

Katie Campione

