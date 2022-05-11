Surprise, surprise. CBS’ ”FBI“ won the night for total viewers

While NBC’s “This Is Us” secured the highest ratings for Tuesday primetime, CBS was back with new episodes of “FBI” this week and the procedural drama franchise led the network to be the top-rated and most-watched Tuesday.

The original “FBI” secured the highest rating of the three, with a .59 demo rating and 7.2 million total viewers at 8 p.m. It was also the one that had the most eyeballs.

But as we mentioned previously, “FBI” wasn’t the highest-rated individual show of the night. “This Is Us” took that title in the 9 p.m. hour with its “family meeting” episode. As the series nears its end, the third-to-last episode drew a 0.81 demo rating and 4.8 million total viewers on Tuesday.

Over on The CW, audiences were graced with back-to-back episodes of “Naomi,” instead of the usual “Superman & Lois” that airs in the first hour of primetime. The episodes averaged a 0.06 demo rating and an average of 432,000 total viewers.

Here’s how the numbers broke down across the major broadcast networks on Tuesday:

CBS was first in ratings with an average 0.52 rating in the key demo and in total viewers with an average of 6.1 million, according to official Nielsen numbers.

“FBI” aired to a 0.59 demo rating and 7.2 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “FBI: International” took home a 0.51 demo rating and 5.8 million total viewers. “FBI: Most Wanted” drew a 0.47 demo rating and 5.3 million total viewers at 10.

NBC was second in ratings with an average 0.5 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 3.2 million. “Young Rock” was first with a 0.38 demo rating and 1.9 million total viewers at 8 p.m., while “Mr. Mayor” received a 0.25 demo rating and 1.5 million total viewers at 8:30. At 9, “This Is Us” scored a 0.81 demo rating and 4.8 million total viewers. “New Amsterdam” earned a 0.37 demo rating and 3 million total viewers at 10.

ABC was third in ratings with an average 0.31 in the demo. Fox was fourth in ratings with an average 0.29 in the demo. The networks tied for total viewers with an average of 2.1 million.

On ABC, “Holey Moley” kicked things off with a 0.37 demo rating and 2.4 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “The Chase” secured a 0.35 demo rating and 2.3 million total viewers. “Who Do You Believe?” rounded things out with a 0.22 demo rating and 1.5 million total viewers at 10.

For Fox, “The Resident” got a 0.33 demo rating and 2.8 million total viewers at 8 p.m., and “Name That Tune” dropped to a 0.25 demo rating and 1.3 million total viewers at 9. Fox doesn’t air new programming in the 10 p.m. slot.

The CW was fifth in ratings with an average 0.06 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 432,000. Back-to-back episodes of “Naomi” secured a 0.05 demo rating and 436,000 total viewers at 8 p.m. and a 0.06 demo rating and 428,000 total viewers at 9.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision finished first with a 0.4 demo rating and in average total viewers with 1.5 million. “Soltero Con Hijas” earned a 0.4 demo rating and 1.3 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Mi Fortuna Es Amarte” had a 0.4 demo rating and 1.6 million total viewers. At 10, “Madre” received a 0.4 demo rating and 1.7 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in ratings with a 0.3 demo rating and in average total viewers with 897,000. “Casa de Famosos,” which began airing at 7 p.m., had a 0.3 demo rating and 1.2 million total viewers. “Hasta Que Plata Nos,” which aired from 9 to 11, received a 0.2 demo rating and 753,000 total viewers.