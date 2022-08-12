From left, "All American" actor Daniel Ezra, Kimberly Chalamet of "The Sex Lives of College Girls," and Trevor Jackson from "Grown-ish." (The CW, HBO Max, Freeform)

How College-Set TV Shows Are Finally Portraying the Student Loan Debt Crisis

by | August 12, 2022 @ 12:05 PM

Writers behind shows like ”The Sex Lives of College Girls“ tell TheWrap about portraying a very real issue on TV, sometimes over the pushback of their networks

The national conversation around student loan debt has reached fever highs, yet college-set television shows have historically avoided including that reality of higher education in meaningful story lines. But there’s a growing amount of showrunners and writers who are trying to change that.

Right now, the clock is ticking as the moratorium on federal student loan repayments is set to expire on Aug. 31. Unless President Joe Biden moves to extend the executive order that has been in place for the past two years due to the pandemic, about 43 million Americans will need to begin making payments again in just over a month — a daunting expense as inflation is expected to make way to a recession in the coming year.

Katie Campione

