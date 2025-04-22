7 TV Shows Like ‘The Pitt’ That Take Place in Real Time

One of the reasons “The Pitt” is so terrific is because it plays out in real time. It’s not the first show to use the immersive storytelling approach, so if you’re craving more real-time rushes like the HBO hit delivers, these shows should fit the bill.

Start with the save-the-world spying heroics of Jack Bauer in “24,” binge Netflix’s nail-biting true crime series “Adolescence,” and maybe catch up with a few TV series like “Grey’s Anatomy” that used the ticking clock device in one memorable episode.

Kiefer Sutherland and Mary Lynn Rajskub in “24” (CREDIT: Fox)

24

“Events take place in real time,” Kiefer Sutherland told us in his trademark rasp at the start of every episode of this action-packed series that played out in one day over each season. (Back when TV seasons used to have 24 episodes.) He played Counter Terrorist Unit Jack Bauer for 9 seasons and the 2008 follow-up film “24: Redemption,” during which he dealt with assassination attempts, an outbreak of a deadly virus, nuclear threats and moles and foreign spies galore.

Stream on Hulu

Idris Elba in “Hijack” (Apple TV+)

Hijack

Idris Elba, who also executive produced, starred as businessman Sam, who has to negotiate with terrorists, and his fellow passengers when his non-stop flight to London is hijacked in this entertainingly tense series. Happily, he’ll be back for Season 2, in which he’ll be dealing with another unnerving real-time situation.

Stream on Apple TV+

Vinette Robinson in “Boiling Point” (CREDIT: Netflix)

Boiling Point

This four-part British series, based on the 2021 feature of the same name, takes us inside the pressure cooker of launching a new restaurant. It’s from creators Philip Barantini, James Cummings and Stephen Graham. Graham reprises his role as Andy, a former head chef recovering from a heart attack.

Stream on Netflix