Can ‘Twisters’ Find Box Office Riches Among the Coming ‘Deadpool’ Storm?

Universal has a stormy path ahead for its big budget disaster film “Twisters.” In order for it to become a box office hit it must find a way to leg out in theaters against the oncoming juggernaut that is “Deadpool & Wolverine” next week.

It will be a tough test, particularly with projections set at a $50 million domestic opening weekend against a reported $150 million budget before marketing — but it’s not an impossible one.

Studios typically steer clear of releasing big films the weekend prior to a Marvel movie, but Universal didn’t choose to be in this position.