TwitchCon’s Milk Cup Fortnite Tournament Delivers 4.3 Million Total Livestream Views

The Milk Cup runneth over, as 4.3 million people tuned in to watch the top 50 female Fortnite duos battle it out at TwitchCon over the weekend — and that’s not including the thousands who attended the San Diego Convention Center event in person.

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy even name-dropped The Milk Cup in his opening remarks to kick off the con on Friday, before XSET Nina and Vader ultimately won the competition with two Victory Royales on Saturday. Additionally, Nina was named MVP, while MiniMikae1a won the Sportsmanship Award by a vote from her peers. All who qualified received their share of the $300,000 prize pot.

“This is such a big moment, it’s absolutely historic,” co-founder Heather “sapphiRe” Garozzo said before the big games. “I want all the women across the world of eSports and all our allies to look at this and be like, ‘Yes, women eSports is real and we belong and we deserve these big stages’ … We’re really setting the bar high and I hope a lot of other eSports continue to follow and see the impact that we’re making for these players.”

Gonna Need Milk and Raidiant’s all-women LAN tournament — the largest ever — also became the first third-party championship to be broadcast on the official Epic channels. Livestreams were available through FN Competitive, as well as with creators like LuluLuvely, HappyHappyGal, AussieAntics, OliverOG, Zemie, Viancyy and Khanada.

“It does mean a lot to the players to have the publisher involved because they hold the keys, so you obviously want Epic’s blessing,” sapphiRe added. “And to not only get their blessing, but their buy-in, their support — it really just elevates it.”

The Milk Cup’s activation also included a Dairy Dash game, where players could win a cow-print Nintendo Switch, Labubus, Peekies and plushies, as well as a milkshake bar, a VIP relaxation station, a lit mirrored photo-op, a tiered stage for the players and free samples of the strawberry-flavored Milk Energy drink.