TwitchCon San Diego to Host Largest Women’s Fortnite Tournament Ever With The Milk Cup 2025

Whether you’re partial to Frenzy Farm, Anarchy Acres or Fatal Fields, there’s plenty of milk to go around when it comes to Fortnite.

In fact, The Milk Cup 2025 LAN championship at TwitchCon San Diego on Oct. 18 will mark the largest women’s Fortnite tournament ever — with a prize pool of $300,000 up for grabs. And that’s no Inflate-a-Bull.

Gonna Need Milk and Twitch are partnering up to give 100 of the top female eSports athletes the chance to fight it out in duos. GNM is also set to power TwitchCon’s LAN throughout the weekend with the entire event streaming live on the their Twitch channel, in addition to hosting interactive gaming experiences and giveaways.

“TwitchCon is where our community comes to life, and that includes brands who have a unique opportunity to build real, lasting connections with the people who shape culture on Twitch,” Rachel Delphin, Chief Marketing Officer at Twitch, said in a Wednesday statement. “We’re excited to welcome Gonna Need Milk and The Milk Cup to TwitchCon 2025 — an event that not only celebrates and uplifts women in gaming, but creates unforgettable, entertaining experiences for attendees. By showing up in ways that are meaningful to our streamers and fans, partners like Gonna Need Milk become part of the stories and moments that this community will remember for years to come.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Twitch to bring The Milk Cup’s much-anticipated LAN Finals to TwitchCon,” Jen Grubb, Senior Marketing Manager at MilkPEP, added. “This partnership allows us to continue providing never-before-seen opportunities in women’s esports, highlight emerging talent, and connect directly with those shaping the future of competitive gaming, all while showing gamers how milk’s nutrients can help fuel your performance.”

While not an official Epic-sponsored event, The Milk Cup 2025 was developed in collaboration with Fortnite streamer ThePeachCobbler and Women of the eRena (WOTE), and produced by Raidiant’s all-women production team.

“We want to get more women to this stage, but it can be intimidating,” Heather Garozzo — aka sapphiRe, the first woman to ever be inducted into the eSports Hall of Fame — told TheWrap at last month’s Fortnite Championship Series Pro-Am. “With Milk Cup Academy, it’s a great starting point. We’re going to pair you with different content creators, pro players and broadcast talent who will share tips and tricks and advice so you can feel more confident.”

The Milk Cup (Gonna Need Milk)

“We make it super accessible for women to get started, feel welcomed, feel like they’re in a safe environment,” she continued. “Hopefully they can one day play here in the big pro leagues — and some of them are, actually!”

The tournament itself was revealed Wednesday afternoon by Pro-Am winner AussieAntics and his Twitch community, who worked together to solve a puzzle.

TwitchCon San Diego 2025 will take place Oct. 17-19 at the San Diego Convention Center. And as always, don’t forget to thank your bus driver.