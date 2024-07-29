ABC Scraps Ty Burrell Comedy Pilot ‘Forgive & Forget’

The “Modern Family” actor was set to star and EP the show from Eugene Garcia-Cross and Robin Shorr

Ty Burrell attends Fox Broadcasting Company, Twentieth Century Fox Television, FX And National Geographic 69th Primetime Emmy Awards After Party at Vibiana on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Ty Burrell won’t be making a comeback to ABC after all. The network officially passed on the pilot for “Forgive & Forget,” a new comedy from Eugene Garcia-Cross and Robin Shorr in which the “Modern Family” actor was set to EP and star.

The news comes as ABC greenlit the Tim Allen-led comedy series “Shifting Gears” to series, meaning the two shows were likely competing for the same slot in the broadcast network’s lineup. “Shifting Gears” will also go through a showrunner change as Mike Scully and Julie Thacker Scully exited.

The axed multicamera series from 20th Television centered around perennial life of the party Hank (Burrell). “After an unexpected diagnosis, Hank reconnects with his responsible adult son Ben in hopes of making new memories together,” according to a logline provided by ABC when the network ordered the pilot in March.

Burrell is best known for his role as Phil Dunphy on ABC’s hit comedy “Modern Family,” which earned him eight consecutive Emmy Award nominations and two wins. His work on the show also earned him the SAG Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series in 2014. Burrell’s film credits include “Finding Dory,” “Mr. Peabody & Sherman,” “Dawn of the Dead,” “The Incredible Hulk,” “Fur,” “Muppets Most Wanted” and “Skeleton Twins.” He most recently voiced the role of Jack in Fox’s animated series, “Duncanville.” He was an executive producer on the project under his Desert Whale Productions company. Burrell is repped by CAA and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher, LLP.

ABC’s 2024-25 programming comes with a lighter comedy slate than usual, with only “Abbott Elementary” returning this fall. The final season of “Roseanne” spinoff “The Conners” is expected to debut midseason, while “Shifting Gears” does not have an announced premiere date yet.

