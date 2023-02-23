We've Got Hollywood Covered
Tyler Perry to Direct Kelly Rowland in Netflix Drama ‘Mea Culpa’

Trevante Rhodes, Sean Sagar, Nick Sagar and RonReaco Lee are also set to star

| February 23, 2023 @ 1:06 PM
tyler-perry-kelly-rowland

Getty Images

Tyler Perry has cast Kelly Rowland to star in his latest project, the Netflix drama “Mea Culpa.”

Directed, written and produced by Tyler and Rowland, the film follows a criminal defense attorney who aspires to make partner at his law firm. In order to prove himself, he chooses to represent an artist who may or may not have murdered his girlfriend.  

The cast also includes Trevante Rhodes (“Moonlight”), Sean Sagar (“The Gentleman”), Nick Sagar (“Run the World”) and RonReaco Lee (“Nappily Ever After”).

In addition to Perry and Rowland, Angi Bones and Will Areu will serve as producers.

In December 2022, Perry announced his fourth project with the streamer, “Six Triple Eight.” Starring Kerry Washington, Susan Sarandon and Oprah Winfrey, the film will tell the story of World War II’s only all-Black female battalion.

Rowland most recently appeared in “The Curse of Bridge Hollow,” “Fantasy Football” and an episode of “The Equalizer.”

