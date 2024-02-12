Uber Eats removed a segment from its Super Bowl ad featuring Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Victoria and David Beckham and more after backlash for making light of a peanut allergy.

The ad’s tagline, “Whatever you forget, just remember Uber Eats gets almost anything,” promotes making space in one’s brain to remember that Uber Eats delivers more than just food.

In response to a man with a peanut allergy forgetting that peanuts are the main ingredient of peanut butter, Food Allergy Research & Education released a statement alongside other critics who felt the advertisement was insensitive towards those with food allergies. A small fine print sentence below the man read: “Please please please do not forget there are peanuts in peanut butter.”

“We’re incredibly disappointed by UberEats’ use of life-threatening food allergies as humor in its Super Bowl ad,” non-profit Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) tweeted in a statement. “The suffering of 33M+ Americans with this condition is no joke. Life-threatening food allergy is a disease, not a diet. Enough is enough.”

The edited version of the commercial aired during Sunday’s game. CEO of FARE Sung Poblete hinted at the changes the company would make in between the debut of the commercial clip on Feb. 6 and its Super Bowl spotlight moment.

“I have spoken with Uber, they are very appreciative of FARE’s valuable perspective and feedback and have made a change to the ad that will air to the Super Bowl’s wide audience, they are editing out the reference to the peanut allergy,” Poblete said in a statement released Feb. 9. “I want to thank you, our community, for speaking up so that our voices could be heard as we change the way life-threatening food allergies are perceived.”

The original ad is now unlisted on YouTube.

Jennifer Aniston’s moment forgetting her “Friends” costar of ten years David Schwimmer is still included, as is the debate between David and Victoria Beckham of what the Spice Girls band name was — they guess Pepper Lady, Cinnamon Sisters, Basil Babes and more.