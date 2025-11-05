Universal Sets ‘Cocomelon’ Movie for February 2027 Release

DreamWorks and Moonbug Entertainment will co-produce the film based on the hit children’s series

"CoComelon" (Credit: Moonbug/Netflix)
"CoComelon" (Credit: Moonbug/Netflix)

Universal Pictures has set the release date for “Cocomelon: The Movie” on February 26, 2027.

DreamWorks Animation is co-producing the movie alongside Moonbug Entertainment, Flywheel Media, and Prime Focus Studios, with animation done by the DNEG Group.

Tracing its roots back to a YouTube channel in 2006, “Cocomelon” launched in earnest in 2018 under creator Jay Jeon, becoming a quick sensation. In June 2020, the music-focused children’s show launched on Netflix and became a mainstay for families with toddlers during the pandemic, as Jeon sold the show and his production studio to Moonbug Entertainment.

Since then, “Cocomelon” has become a global hit, spawning multiple Netflix spinoffs, a live tour and a full set of merchandise. Universal was first reported to have a feature film based on the franchise in the works last year, and the project was officially announced this past May.

“Cocomelon” is the first film to take up this late February release slot. It joins a monthly slate that includes Disney/20th Century’s “Ice Age: Boiling Point” on February 5 as well as Sony/TriStar’s WWII drama “The Nightingale” and Paramount’s untitled K-Pop film starring “KPop Demon Hunters” actress Ji-Young Yoo on February 12.

