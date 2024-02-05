Universal Gives ‘Jurassic World 4’ 2025 Release, David Leitch in Talks to Direct

Universal Pictures will release an all new “Jurassic World” event film on July 2, 2025, the studio announced on Monday.

David Koepp will write the screenplay, which is said to launch a new storyline. “The Fall Guy” director David Leitch is in very early talks to direct the next installment of the franchise.

While plot details are scarce, insiders say that the film will start a new storyline separate from the trilogy of “Jurassic World” films that starred Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and saw the eventual inclusion of “Jurassic Park” stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and B.D. Wong.

The Jurassic film franchise has proven remarkably resilient at the box office, so it is unsurprising that Universal wants to continue the series. Though box office returns have declined with each new “Jurassic World” installment, all three movies – 2015’s “Jurassic World,” 2018’s “Fallen Kingdom,” and 2022’s “Dominion” – managed to surpass $1 billion globally. Factoring in the original “Jurassic Park” trilogy released between 1993 and 2001, the total lifetime box office gross for the Jurassic franchise now exceeds $6 billion.

Executive Vice President of Production Development Sara Scott and Creative Executive of Production Development Jacqueline Garell will oversee the project for the Studio. Steven Spielberg will produce through Amblin alongside Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley.

As a producer and director, Leitch has delivered high-octane hits like “Deadpool 2,” “Bullet Train,” “Hobbs & Shaw,” “Atomic Blonde,” and “John Wick,” which together have amassed over $2.9 billion at the worldwide box office. Via his production company 87North, which he founded with producing partner Kelly McCormick, Leitch flexes both commercial sensibilities and an edgy directorial voice.

