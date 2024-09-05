USC vs. LSU Scores 9.2 Million Viewers, Becoming ABC’s 3rd Best Sunday Opener

Sports

College football’s Kickoff Week also saw its largest audience across ESPN platforms since 2016

USC vs LSU
Kyron Hudson #10 of the USC Trojans makes a catch against West Weeks #33 and Major Burns #8 of the LSU Tigers (Photo by: Candice Ward/Getty Images)

One week in and college football has already scored a touchdown for Disney and ESPN. The USC vs. LSU game on Sunday saw 9.2 million viewers on ABC, becoming the network’s third best Sunday Opener as well as its most-streamed college football game on record.

The USC vs. LSU game was followed by the Notre Dame at Texas A&M game, which saw 8.2 million viewers on ABC; the Clemson vs. Georgia game, which saw 8.0 million viewers on ABC and was the most-watched Week 1 noon game on record; the Miami at Florida game, which saw 6.7 million viewers on ABC; the North Dakota State at Colorado game, which saw 4.8 million viewers on ESPN; and the Boston College at Florida State game, which saw 4.4 million viewers on ESPN.

The ESPN networks that aired college football — ABC, ESPN and ESPNU — averaged 3.1 million viewers in Week 1, an increase of 44% compared to 2023. This marked the largest audience for Kickoff Week across ESPN platforms since 2016. Additionally, this is first time since Week 1 in 2016 that ESPN platforms had six games in one weekend all surpass 4.0 million viewers.

ESPN logo (Photo credit: Getty Images)
More specifically, ABC had its most-watched Kickoff Week since 2016 as well as its second most-watched week on record. The network saw an 83% year-over-year increase in viewership.

At the same time, Week 1 viewership for ESPN was up 23% year-over-year. Aug. 31 was also the most-viewed day of college football ever on ESPN+.

Even “College GameDay” scored a boost. ESPN’s pre-game show brought in 2.5 million viewers during its debut and 3.2 million viewers in its final hour, delivering one of its most-watched regular season episodes in its 37-year history. The Week 1 episode from Aggieland (Texas A&M) was the most-watched episode to air outside of the highly-anticipated Thanksgiving weekend show. Overall, the audience for “College GameDay” was up 47% year-over-year.

In the end, the Trojans beat the Tigers 27-20.

