UTA announced new roles for two senior leadership members, naming David Kramer president while Jay Sures will preside as Vice Chairman. The pair had served as co-Presidents of the company since 2017.

“David’s appointment as President acknowledges the important role he serves as my close strategic partner, leader of a large part of UTA’s operations, and forward-thinking business builder. Again and again, David has been a trusted ally to clients and a passionate champion of our people and our culture,” wrote UTA co-founder and CEO Jeremy Zimmer in a company-wide email. “Having David as our President underscores my confidence in the future direction and stewardship of our business.”

Of Sure’s new role, he said: “The ultimate power player, Jay’s contributions to UTA over three decades are enormous. He has played a major role in systematically building our television group, including literary and talent, into an industry leader, while representing a wide roster of clients. He also oversees, and continues to grow, our news, speakers, and culture and leadership groups.”

“As Vice Chairman, we will rely even more on Jay’s unique blend of instincts, intelligence, deep connections, and external relationships to continue to drive our business forward across many dimensions,” Zimmer continued.

The longtime agents and board members began their three-decade-long tenures with the company in the mailroom before working with UTA co-founder Peter Benedek. In the early stages of his career, Kramer focused on film. Zimmer credited him with overseeing all of the company’s motion picture divisions and spearheading growth in new areas such as podcasting and publishing. He led UTA’s acquisition of the U.K. agency Curtis Brown Group earlier this summer and, with Zimmer, helped bring top global finance firm EQT on as UTA’s largest outside investor.

In addition to his roles in UTA’s television group, Shares oversees UTA’s news, speakers, and culture and leadership practices, while also representing a wide roster of talent. He was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2016.