UTA on Tuesday promoted over 100 staffers across more than 30 divisions and multiple global offices, marking the most employees the agency has promoted at one time in the agency’s 30-year history.

The promotions were all for higher levels, including roles at the director, agent, senior manager, manager, assistant manager, executive, coordinator, associate and other levels and encompass employees at all levels of the company.

Among the departments with promotions were: Business Affairs, Comedy Touring, Corporate Communications, Corporate Services, Culture & Leadership, Digital Talent, Emerging Platforms, Endorsements & Voiceover, Finance & Accounting, Fine Arts, Growth & Operations, Heartland, Human Resources, Independent Film, Information Technology, IQ, Marketing, Media Rights, Motion Picture Literary, Music, Music Innovations, News & Broadcasting, Production, Speakers, Sports, Talent, Theatre, Television Literary, TV Talent, Unscripted Television, UTA Foundation, Ventures and Video Games.

Close to 60% of those promoted identify as women, and over 35% identify as people of color. Additionally, 90% of those promoted to agent and nearly 80% of those promoted to coordinator started their careers in UTA’s Agent Training Program. You can find a full list of all the promoted individuals’ names via UTA’s Instagram feed.

“Amid the unprecedented circumstances surrounding the pandemic, having the ability to promote over 100 colleagues is a testament to the perseverance of our UTA family and the continued evolution and expansion of our company,” UTA co-president David Kramer said in a statement to TheWrap. “We couldn’t be more proud or grateful for this group’s resilience and innovative thinking in the face of adversity, and we can’t wait to watch them thrive in their new positions.”

In early 2021, UTA added Heather Brooks Karatz as executive vice president of growth and operations, as well as Jean-Rene Zetrenne as chief people officer, Clinton Foy as general partner for venture capital and Danny Barton as sports content executive. Additionally, UTA’s most recent partner class, announced in October 2020, marked the largest in the company’s history.