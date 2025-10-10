NBCUniversal’s Josh Vodnoy to Lead V10 Entertainment Domestic Distribution, Business Development and Licensing | Exclusive

NBCUniversal Television and Streaming vice president of content acquisition Josh Vodnoy is joining V10 Entertainment as the company’s head of domestic distribution, business development and licensing, TheWrap has learned exclusively.

Vodnoy, who will be based in Los Angeles, will oversee oversee the company’s recently acquired global distribution rights for “America’s Funniest Videos” and “MotoAmerica,” as well as distribution of V10’s global FAST networks, including “Always Funny” and the upcoming “AFV Classics.”

He will also help oversee business development, licensing, partnerships and acquisitions for V10’s massive clip library and additional original series across linear and streaming including “Follow Me,” “Totally Funny Kids & Animals,” “Blue Collar Auction,” “World’s Funniest Videos” and the upcoming original sports docuseries “Arch Racing” with Keanu Reeves and Gard Hollinger, which is set to premiere in the first quarter of 2026.

Vodnoy will report to V10 president Carter Skeath and work closely with head of international licensing and business development Samantha Cooper.

“Josh brings a rare blend of distribution expertise and buyer-side insight that sharpens our creative and development strategy,” Skeath said in a statement. “Paired with Samantha Cooper, they form a powerhouse team with over 40 years in licensing, acquisition, strategy and business growth. His arrival reflects V10’s continued momentum and our commitment to assembling top-tier talent with the resources to scale premium content, platform partnerships and IP monetization.”

At NBCUniversal, Vodnoy negotiated Peacock’s multi-year deal for the in-season streaming rights to “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.” He also acquired Versant’s upcoming series “Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman,” which will premiere on USA Network.

Prior to NBCU, Vodnoy spent over 15 years at Paramount Global/Viacom where he served as vice president of programming acquisitions, overseeing content deals across its suite of brands and domestic movie licensing within the company’s global programming acquisitions group.

With Vodnoy’s acquisition deals reaching nine figures annually, he played a pivotal role in the growth of Paramount+, Pluto TV and BET+, as well as MTV Entertainment Networks, Nickelodeon, BET and Showtime during his 17-year tenure.

V10 Entertainment is the owner of Venture 10 Studio Group, Vin Di Bona Productions (“America’s Funniest Home Videos”), Fishbowl Media and Towerhouse. The Clarion Capital-backed media company produces 250 hours of original content annually, with a comedy library of more than 2.8 million videos, as well as 44 owned digital and FAST channels.

Its portfolio of IP, which is distributed across 27 digital channels, includes over 1600 hours of owned content on FAST platforms, 36 seasons of ABC’s “AFV” (ABC), Prime Video’s “Follow Me,” Peacock’s “Blue Collar Auction,” The CW’s “Totally Funny Kids” and “Totally Funny Animals” and Fox’s “World’s Funniest Videos.” Its slate of originals includes the AFV spinoff “America’s Funniest People” for ABC, “Wild & Weird” for Discovery/Max, “Visionaries” with Reeves and Hollinger for Roku and the upcoming live boxing and MMA event series “Combat Kings.”

“V10 has a diverse portfolio of premium IP and as a private equity-backed media company, is uniquely positioned to expand its footprint for both a domestic and global audience,” Vodnoy said in a statement. “I look forward to building upon V10’s strong industry partnerships and reuniting with two world-class colleagues, Carter Skeath and Samantha Cooper, to help redefine the media landscape.”