Jennifer Tilly Shares Sweet Story Auditioning for ‘The Doors’ Alongside Val Kilmer: ‘Nobody Else Stood a Chance’

Val Kilmer will be remembered for many of his famous roles, but one of his most transformational was that of Jim Morrison in “The Doors.”

Upon the actor’s death at age 65 on Tuesday, Kilmer’s former co-stars, directors and friends from throughout Hollywood paid tribute to the late legend. Among them is Jennifer Tilly, who recalled auditioning alongside Kilmer for the 1991 music biopic.

“A long time ago, I was auditioning for the movie ‘The Doors.’ It was kind of a cattle call. They paired together potential Jims with potential Pamelas,” she shared on X on Wednesday. “And they were running behind so we were spilling out of the casting office, sitting on the porch, the lawn, and the driveway.”

“All of a sudden, a ’60s convertible came screeching up, blaring Doors music at top volume. And a guy jumped out and strode inside: He had wild hair and he was barefoot, shirtless and wearing nothing but a pair of tight leather pants,” Tilly continued. “We all looked at each other like… Who is this guy? We were more than a little shook by the sheer audacity of his entrance.”

“Well, of course, it was Val Kilmer and from that minute on, nobody else stood a chance,” she concluded her message. “Rip King.”

While Kilmer ended up landing the lead role, it was fellow 1980s/’90s icon Meg Ryan who ultimately played Morrison’s longterm love Pamela Courson in Oliver Stone’s movie.

Kilmer’s death was made public by his daughter Mercedes, who confirmed he died from pneumonia after years of battling throat cancer. He is also survived by his son, Jack.