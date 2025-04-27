Vanna White Offers Pat Sajack Update Nearly One Year After His Retirement: ‘We Have Dinner!’

Pat Sajak might have spun the wheel for the final time last June, but he’s still very much connected to his former co-host Vanna White. While speaking to TV Insider in an interview published Thursday, White said of Sajak, “I still see him! We’re friends. We have dinner! Yeah, he’s still in my life.”

She added that when they do get a chance to catch up, “It’s like slipping into something very comfortable.”

White also had plenty of praise for Ryan Seacreast, who took over for Sajak last year. “He rehearsed and rehearsed and rehearsed,” she said. “He also said to me, ‘I am not replacing Pat Sajak because no one could – ever. I am just stepping in.’ That made me feel good because, as Ryan said, he’s just stepping in – he’s not trying to prove anything.”

Sajak announced his retirement from the show in June. “Well, the time has come,” Sajak wrote in a statement posted to X. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!).”

The 2023-24 season concluded Sajak’s 40-year career as host of the game show, though he will work as a consultant until 2027.

Seacrest’s first episode as host aired in September 2024. “I still can’t believe my luck being here with you tonight to continue this legacy of this incredible show with all of you and, of course, my good friend Vanna White,” Seacrest began. “Thank you for the very warm welcome.”