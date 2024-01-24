Verizon Launches Netflix Premium, Starz Bundle for $25.99 Per Month

Verizon will offer Starz with Netflix’s premium tier in a new bundle for $25.99 per month.

The offering, which will be made available through the telecommunications giant’s +play service, is available to all Verizon postpaid mobile, 5G Home and LTE Home subscribers. The offer will only apply to new subscribers of STARZ and new or existing subscribers of Netflix Premium.

The bundle will provide access to Netflix titles like “Lift” and “Rebel Moon: Part I,” as well as Starz crime dramas “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” “BMF” and “Hightown,” and the action thriller “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

Netflix currently charges $22.99 per month for its Premium tier, while Starz is available for $9.99 per month.

The latest move comes after Verizon unveiled a bundle of the ad-supported versions of Netflix and Max for $10 per month for its myPlan customers who are subscribed to an Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan.

Other myPlan perks include Apple TV+, Verizon +play credits to save on more streaming and content and the Disney+ (No ads), Hulu (With ads) and ESPN+ (With ads) bundle. Walmart+ and TravelPass are also available through Verizon’s myPlan.

Starting Wednesday, T-Mobile will also include ad-supported Hulu as part of a promotion for Go5G Next cell phone data and voice plans.

In addition to Verizon and T-Mobile’s efforts, the Wall Street Journal previously reported that Apple TV+ and Paramount+ were in talks about offering a bundle of their streaming services at a discounted price, though pricing information was not disclosed.