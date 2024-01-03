Ad-Supported Hulu Coming to T-Mobile Streaming Bundle

T-Mobile is building on its streaming perks for its Go5G Next cell phone data and voice plan, adding the $7.99 per month Hulu With Ads tier to its streaming bundle at no additional charge to new and existing subscribers starting Jan. 24.

The carrier’s Hulu on Us promotion – a $95.88 annual value for the Hulu With Ads monthly plan option — includes access to thousands of titles including “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “Only Murders in the Building” via a TV, mobile device or tablet.

The move comes as T-Mobile already offers Apple TV+ and Netflix to Go5G Next customers at no additional charge, as well as free season season-long subscriptions to MLB.TV. According to the company, the four services add up to over $35 per month — or $400 per year — in streaming benefits.

“As the Un-carrier, we go beyond delivering the incredible service that customers expect from America’s 5G leader,” Mike Katz, T-Mobile’s president of marketing for strategy and products said in a statement. “T-Mobile customers get the best value and the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless — just for being customers, without having to pay a penny more.”

Go5G Next plans start at $100 per month for a single line to as high as $225 per month for four lines. In addition to streaming benefits, Go5G Next customers have access to free in-flight Wi-Fi and streaming on American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Alaska Airlines, free high-speed data in over 215 destinations, Scam Shield robocall blocking and more.

The latest bundling effort comes after T-Mobile competitor Verizon began offering a bundle of the ad-supported versions of Netflix and Max for $10 per month in December to its myPlan customers subscribed to an Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan.

Other myPlan perks for $10 per month include Apple TV+, Verizon +play credits to save on more streaming and content and the Disney+ (No ads), Hulu (With ads) and ESPN+ (With ads) bundle. Walmart+ and TravelPass are also available through Verizon’s myPlan. Verizon also includes the Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (With Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads) bundle with 5G Get More or 5G Play More plans.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Apple and Paramount were in preliminary discussions to bundle their two streaming services together at a discounted price.

In addition to its partnerships with Verizon and T-Mobile, Disney has launched a beta for a combined Disney+ and Hulu app, with plans for an official rollout in March.