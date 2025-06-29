Vin Diesel Says ‘Fast & Furious’ Finale Will Bring Back Paul Walker’s Character, Release Set for 2027 | Video

The eleventh installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise will be released in April 2027, and fans can expect Brian O’Conner — the character played by Paul Walker until his death in November 2013 – to return, Vin Diesel told fans at FuelFest in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Universal declined to comment, but the studio has not yet publicly confirmed a release date for the film.

The actor told the crowd he had spoken to Universal on Friday and was asked what it would take to bring the movie to fruition. His conditions were to “bring the franchise back to L.A.” and to “return to the car culture, to the street racing.”

Fast & Furious 11 releasing on April 2027 according to Vin Diesel at FuelFest



-Brian O'Conner will return and reunite with Dom

-Franchise heading back to L.A.

-Return to car culture/street racinghttps://t.co/84RgtMpAmehttps://t.co/FuWwwRaLwN pic.twitter.com/UDZPaAGhb8 — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 29, 2025

“You wanna know what the third thing was?” Vin Diesel then asked to cheers. “Does anybody wanna know what the third thing was?”

As the cheers continued, he added, “The third thing was reuniting Dom and Brian O’Connor. That is what you’re gonna get the finale.” The actor did not elaborate.

Walker died in a car crash in November 2013.

A post shared on the actor’s Facebook page announced his death in 2013.

“He was a passenger in a friend’s car, in which both lost their lives,” the post read. “We appreciate your patience as we too are stunned and saddened beyond belief by this news. Thank you for keeping his family and friends in your prayers during this very difficult time. We will do our best to keep you apprised on where to send condolences. – #TeamPW.”

TMZ, which first reported the death, said the car slammed into a post or tree and burst into flames around 3:30 p.m. on November 30.

The franchise paid tribute to Paul Walker in 2015 with a final scene in “Furious 7.”