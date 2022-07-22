Vince McMahon has been revered and despised by fans of professional wrestling for generations, and now they’re making their opinions of the WWE icon known.

McMahon, 77, retired Friday after he struck a chord with a much wider audience over national and international headlines covering his sexual misconduct scandal, which led him to step back from the WWE and for his daughter to take the reins of the company.

Detractors and fans flooded social media with reaction to his retirement announcement.

Some surmised “He did not want the smoke” and declared “Bye, Felicia.” Others tipped their cap to the longtime WWE chairman and CEO, calling it the “end of an era” or telling McMahon “I salute you.”

Many others questioned the sincerity of the announcement and called him out — or simply shared memorable clips and gifs from his many appearances as a WWE personality.

See the varied reaction below.

Until Vince McMahon admits that AEW is the biggest threat to WWE & steps down forever, the news of him saying he’s retiring is all bullshit lies. — Brian (@brianwookiee) July 22, 2022

Wow. Thank you Vince. Love you..I will miss your entrance — Liliana S (@cleop4tr4hlv) July 22, 2022

Right choice — Terry Singh (@TezzaSingh87) July 22, 2022

Haven’t watched it for years but I suppose his time has come. The attitude era was brilliant!! Happy retirement 👍 — Adrian Siggins (@Adrian_Siggins) July 22, 2022

Thank you vince for all those childhood memories watching wwe starting in the attitude era until now — The Knight King (@knight_king_17) July 22, 2022

Nick Khan showing Vince out of WWE HQ pic.twitter.com/tYnmOqrjRx — Joe Biden says Damn, good luck with that☭ 🏳️‍🌈 (@RockGun90) July 22, 2022

Never thought I'd see the day that Vince McMahon would retire from WWE (voluntarily) pic.twitter.com/qUrgAjyir7 — Freida Slaves (@cxrodge) July 22, 2022

Vince walking out next week 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ds6ztrkdOr — John (@The10HagEffect) July 22, 2022

Vince McMahon is about as retired as KISS is. pic.twitter.com/hO0bn46LCd — Earl Skakel (@EarlSkakel) July 22, 2022