Move Over Mark Cuban, Vince Vaughn Owns a Pickleball Team Now

Vince Vaughn has acquired a majority ownership stake in California’s Coachella Valley Scorpions, the pickleball team’s co-owner Kim Jagd announced on Thursday.

The actor, whose three-decade career in film and television includes credits such as “Swingers,” “Wedding Crashers,” “Old School,” “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” and the upcoming AppleTV+ series “Bad Monkey,” met Jagd on the pickleball courts near Manhattan Beach, where he first expressed his interest in joining the Scorpions’ ownership group.

“I have always enjoyed the game and in meeting Kim I was impressed with her, not only as a player, but her passion and style of coaching,” Vaughn said in a statement. “I’m excited to support her and the Scorpions on their journey.”

Vince Vaughn, Kim Jagd & Nikki Jagd-Meistrell on a pickleball court in Manhattan Beach (Photo courtesy of The National Pickleball League)

The Coachella Valley Scorpions, which launched in May, are one of 12 teams that will compete in the National Pickleball League’s Champions Pro competition for players aged 50 and above.

Jagd, who is a member of the Scorpions in addition to a co-owner, will remain with the team as a majority owner following the transaction. No stranger to NPL championships, Jagd previously led the Indy Drivers to the league’s first NPL title last season.

“When you’re on the court with Vince, you can feel his energy and excitement for pickleball,” Jagd said. “His involvement is an exciting development for the team and will help the Scorpions continue to build their brand both in Coachella Valley, and in the broader Southern California area.”

Other co-owners of the team include Rob Zwemmer, Ruth Ann Poppa, and Don Zuker.

Vaughn’s ownership stake comes as the NPL has doubled the number of teams since its inaugural season in 2023.

“We are thrilled to have an icon like Vince Vaughn illustrate his passion for the game of pickleball by acquiring a majority stake in the Coachella Valley Scorpions,” NPL CEO Paul Bamundo said. “The league has experienced unprecedented growth over the first two seasons, and to have Vaughn’s investment in our league really underscores the surging interest of the sport in California and across the country.”

The 2024 season will include stops in Chicago, Cincinnati, Kansas City and Houston. Championship Weekend is set for October 17-20 at a location to be determined.

In addition to Vaughn, other big names from the worlds of Hollywood and sports who have previously become pickleball team owners include Patrick Mahomes, Naomi Osaka, Nick Kyrgios, Devin Booker, Jeremy Lin, Larry Fitzgerald, Justin Verlander, Mesut Ӧzil, Chris Evert, Heidi Klum, Eva Longoria, Kate Upton, Dierkis Bentley and Mark Cuban.