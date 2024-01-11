Vincent Gallo Accused of Sexually Threatening Remarks During Auditions for Golden State Killer Movie ‘The Policeman’

Vincent Gallo, the actor and director behind films like “Buffalo ‘66” and “The Brown Bunny,” has been accused of making explicit and threatening remarks in auditions with actresses who were trying out for his new movie, “The Policeman,” according to a new Rolling Stone report.

Two actresses, who were auditioning for roles in “The Policeman,” filed complaints to the union SAG-AFTRA after receiving the damaging comments from Gallo, according to the report. This triggered an investigation into the film, which is written and directed by “Spring Breakers” producer Jordan Gertner and co-stars “Spring Breakers” star James Franco. (This is meant as something of a comeback for Franco, who suffered his own series of allegations in 2018.)

SAG-AFTRA sent the following statement to TheWrap: “We are aware of these complaints and are investigating. We extensively engaged with production regarding the complaints and, while shooting has wrapped, we continue to monitor and investigate. We also reaffirm our commitment to ensuring a safe and respectful environment on set.” SAG-AFTRA added: “Because our inquiry is ongoing, we cannot respond to specifics of the complaint.”

TheWrap also reached out to Gallo, who did not immediately respond Thursday.

According to the Rolling Stone report, two actresses filed complaints after suffering through the auditions in November 2023. One actress wrote in her complaint to SAG-AFTRA that Gallo insisted that he was looking for “an actor with absolutely no boundaries as he, while playing DeAngelo, could decide at any moment during the shoot to improvise lines and sexual acts.” (Famously, Gallo filmed himself receiving oral sex from Chloë Sevigny for the climax of “The Brown Bunny.”)

Another actress reported that Gallo said “in order to truly tell the story in an ‘accurate way,’ he needed actresses who were willing to have their ‘minds and bodies be 100 percent dominated by him’ from the moment they arrived on set.”