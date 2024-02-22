“The Creator” was the top feature-film winner at the Visual Effects Society’s 22nd annual VES Awards, which took place on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Gareth Edwards’ sci-fi film won five awards, including Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature, the VES category that most closely corresponds to the Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

It also won awards for its created environment, model, effects simulations and compositing & lighting.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” swept the animated-feature categories, winning four awards, while other feature-film awards went to “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which won two, and “Nyad” and “Oppenheimer,” which won one each.

In the television categories, “The Last of Us” dominated with four awards, while “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” and “The Mandalorian” each received one.

In the Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project, the result was a tie between “Postcard From Earth,” the immersive film directed by Darren Aronofsky and made for the Sphere venue in Las Vegas, and “Rembrandt Immersive Artwork.”

The film winner at the VES Awards has gone on to win the VFX Oscar 12 times in the last 21 years, but only three times in the last nine years and only once in a seven-year stretch between 2015 and 2021.

The ceremony took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and was hosted by comedian and actor Jay Pharoah. The ceremony included the special presentation of the VES Award for Creative Excellence to “Star Trek” star William Shatner, while visual effects producer Joyce Cox received the VES Lifetime Achievement Award.

The winners:

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature: “The Creator”

Jay Cooper

Julian Levi

Ian Comley

Charmaine Chan

Neil Corbould

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature: “Nyad”

Jake Braver

Fiona Campbell Westgate

R. Christopher White

Mohsen Mousavi

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Alan Hawkins

Christian Hejnal

Michael Lasker

Matt Hausman

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode: “The Last of Us,” Season 1: “Infected”

Alex Wang

Sean Nowlan

Stephen James

Simon Jung

Joel Whist

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode: “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” Season 2: “BEAT LA”

Raymond McIntyre Jr.

Victor DiMichina

Javier Menéndez Platas

Damien Stantina

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project: “Alan Wake 2”

Janne Pulkkinen

Johannes Richter

Daniel Kończyk

Damian Olechowski

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial: Coca-Cola: “Masterpiece”

Ryan Knowles

Antonia Vlasto

Gregory McKneally

Dan Yargici

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

(tie)

“Postcard From Earth”

Aruna Inversin

Eric Wilson

Corey Turner

William George

“Rembrandt Immersive Artwork”

Andrew McNamara

Sebastian Read

Andrew Kinnear

Sam Matthews

Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”: Rocket

Nathan McConnel

Andrea De Martis

Antony Magdalinidis

Rachel Williams

Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”: Spot

Christopher Mangnall

Craig Feifarek

Humberto Rosa

Nideep Varghese

Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode, Commercial, Game Cinematic or Real-Time Project: “The Last of Us,” “Endure & Survive”: Bloater

Gino Acevedo

Max Telfer

Dennis You

Fabio Leporelli

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature: “The Creator”: Floating Village

John Seru

Guy Williams

Vincent Techer

Timothée Maron

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature: “Spider Man: Across the Spider-Verse”: Mumbattan City

Taehyun Park

YJ Lee

Pepe Orozco

Kelly Han

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, Game Cinematic or Real-Time Project: “The Last of Us”: Post-Outbreak Boston

Melaina Mace

Adrien Lambert

Juan Carlos Barquet

Christopher Anciaume

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

Joanna Davison

Cheyana Wilkinson

Michael Cozens

Jason Desjarlais

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project: “The Creator”: Nomad

Oliver Kane

Mat Monro

Florence Green

Serban Ungureanu

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature: “The Creator”

Ludovic Ramisandraina

Raul Essig

Mathieu Chardonnet

Lewis Taylor

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Pav Grochola

Filippo Maccari

Naoki Kato

Nicola Finizio

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, Game Cinematic or Real-Time Project: “The Mandalorian,” Season 3: Lake Monster Attack Water

Travis Harkleroad

Florian Witzel

Rick Hankins

Aron Bonar

Outstanding Compositing & Lighting in a Feature: “The Creator”: Bar

Phil Prates

Min Kim

Nisarg Suthar

Toshiko Miura

Outstanding Compositing and Lighting in an Episode: “The Last of Us,” “Endure and Survive”: Infected Horde Battle

Matthew Lumb

Ben Roberts

Ben Campbell

Quentin Hema

Outstanding Compositing & Lighting in a Commercial: Coca-Cola: “Masterpiece”

Ryan Knowles

Greg Mckneally

Taran Spear

Jordan Dunstall

Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal Project: “Oppenheimer”

Scott Fisher

James Rollins

Mario Vanillo

Emerging Technology Award: “The Flash”: Volumetric Capture

Stephan Trojansky

Thomas Ganshorn

Oliver Pilarski

Lukas Lepicovsky

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project (award sponsored by Autodesk): “Silhouette”

Alexis Lafuente

Antoni Nicolaï

Chloé Stricher

Elliot Dreuille