ViX Surpasses 10 Million Subscribers Globally

TelevisaUnivision’s ViX streaming service surpassed 10 million subscribers globally, up from 7 million at the end of 2023, and delivered double-digit growth year over year in the company’s second quarter of 2025.

Contributing to ViX’s growth in the quarter was the CONCACAF Gold Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. It also formed a new, multi-region distribution partnership with Disney to include the its U.S. networks within Hulu + Live TV and brought ViX subscribers inMexico a combined offering with Disney+.

The platform also recently launched six “microdramas,” short-form episodes designed for vertical video, and is on track to launch 40 by the end of the year.

Despite the streamer’s growth, TelevisaUnivision saw its overall revenue fall 4% to $1.2 billion. The Mexico segment’s revenue fell 14% to $394 million, offset by the U.S. segment’s revenue growing 2% to $816 million. The company previously warned investors about the revenue drop in its preliminary results earlier this month, citing the impact of foreign exchange rates and softness in U.S. advertising revenue.

Total ad revenue fell 5% to $742 million, with the Mexico segment seeing an 11% drop to $287 million. In the U.S., ad revenue fell 2% to $455 million, reflecting an improvement from the first quarter as growth in ViX and linear ratings stabilized, driven by strong performance of sports content.

Meanwhile, subscription and licensing revenue was flat at $443 million, but grew 2% excluding the impact of foreign exchange driven by ViX’s premium tiers offsetting linear declines, primarily related to the renewal cycle with a key distribution partner in Mexico. The U.S. grew 9% to $348 million, while Mexico declined 23% to $95 million.

Since taking over as CEO in September of last year, Daniel Allegre has been aggressively cutting costs. The company’s “disciplined execution across product and programming” and growth in its direct-to-consumer division boosted adjusted operating profit 10% to $398 million. Operating expenses fell 9% to $812 million in the second quarter, driven by the company’s cost saving initiatives including lower content, technology, and marketing costs, and the “normalization” of DTC-related investments.

In December, the company said it would undergo layoffs as part of its restructuring, which would impact a “mid-high single digit percentage” of its workforce. That month, TelevisaUnivision’s head of local in the U.S., Jesús Lara, decided to leave his role. Separately, ad sales president Donna Speciale stepped down from her role in June less than a month after the company’s upfront presentation and has been replaced by Tim Natividad.

TelevisaUnivision ended the quarter with $585 million in cash on its balance sheet. Cash flows provided by operating activities for three-month period ending June 30 were $272 million, compared to $88 million in the prior year quarter. Capital expenditures were $23 million, consistent with the prior year quarter.

The company refinanced $1.5 billion in existing debt in July after issuing new senior secured notes due in 2032 and is in active discussions with its commercial bank lenders to refinance its term loan and revolving credit facility, both of which mature in 2027.