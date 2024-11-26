Alba Baptista Samson Kayo and Tharanya Tharan to Form ‘Voltron’ in Amazon MGM Live-Action Movie | Exclusive

Alba Baptista, Samson Kayo and Tharanya Tharan are set to star in “Voltron” for Amazon MGM Studios, alongside previously announced stars Sterling K. Brown, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Henry Cavill, Rita Ora, and John Kim, The Wrap has exclusively learned.

Rawson Marshall Thurber, who directed “Red Notice” for Netflix, will direct the “Voltron” film and wrote the script with Ellen Shanman based on the popular ’80s anime series. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Thurber previously shared a video message with Voltron fans during VoltCon in which he said: “I want to make sure that we stay true to the heart and the spirit of Voltron. In this film, we’re going to be introducing an entirely new generation of pilots. We’ve reimagined Voltron for the live-action world, but we’re going to stay true to…those iconic elements that you love, that I love. And I’m so excited to share it with you.”

Similar to “Robotech,” “Voltron” is an American animation franchise created by using repurposed footage from several anime shows produced by Japan’s Toei Animation. The first season, which debuted in 1984 in syndication, is about space explorers who pilot giant robots that can combine into one mega robot known as Voltron. The series “Voltron: Defender of the Universe” was the top-rated children’s show in syndication for two years in the ’80s, and the show’s cult following has led to many trying to get a feature film to blast off throughout the 21st century.

Netflix made an animated series reboot “Voltron: Legendary Defender” back in 2016, which released 78 episodes over 8 seasons.

Producing the project are Todd Lieberman via Hidden Pictures, Hobie Films’ David Hoberman, and Bob Koplar, the head of World Events Productions, the company that controls the Voltron IP, and Thurber.

Baptista recently wrapped shooting David Lowery’s feature, “Mother Mary,” opposite Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel for A24. Baptista can most recently be seen in “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” opposite Lesley Manville & Isabelle Huppert for Focus Features.

She was awarded the prestigious “European Shooting Star Award” at the 2021 Berlinale. Next up, Baptista will be seen starring opposite Samara Weaving in the feature film, “Borderline,” for director Jimmy Warden with Margot Robbie producing. In television, Baptista stars as the lead of the critically acclaimed Netflix series “Warrior Nun.”

Kayo is currently filming the much anticipated new Apple TV + film, “F1,” starring opposite Brad Pitt and Damson Idris. Kayo previously starred in Taika Waititi’s HBO Max series, “Our Flag Means Death.”

He can also be heard as the voice of ‘Baby Bear’ in the Universal feature, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” and starred in Judd Apatow’s film “The Bubble” for Netflix. He can also be seen in Bloods, which he created and stars in as the male lead.

He won the 2022 Royal Television Society Award for Best Male Comedy Performance, and the show was also nominated for Best Comedy. Kayo also co-created and starred in the UK sitcom Sliced. Samson Kayo is represented by Artists First, CAA, Sophie Chapman Talent, and Ziffren Brittenham.

Tharan recently starred in the series “Year Of,” the spin off of the award-winning series “Bump.” Other credits include the Apple TV+ thriller drama series “Shantaram” alongside Charlie Hunnam, the Paramount+ series “More Than This,” the ABC Australia comedy series “Why Are You Like This” and the popular ABC Australia/Universal Kids series “Mustangs FC.”

