Vox Media is in advanced talks to merge with Group Nine Media in an all-stock deal, a person familiar with the deal confirmed to TheWrap. Group Nine owns NowThis News, Thrillist, PopSugar, Seeker and the Dodo. Vox Media maintains Vox, New York Magazine, Vulture, SB Nation and more. The deal is expected to be made soon and will close in early 2022.

The news first broke on Monday via the Wall Street Journal, which then obtained a staff memo from Vox Media co-founder and CEO Jim Bankoff.

“Due to a leak, this news is breaking prematurely,” he wrote, “but I’m writing to share what I expect to be one of the most exciting and significant announcements in our company’s history. Vox Media is in advanced discussions to acquire Group Nine Media.”

He went on, saying Group Nine’s “organization is strong and complementary to ours in many areas, from the topics they cover and the audiences they serve to the formats in which they tell stories and the platforms they tell them on.” The combined company, he said, “will be the clear leader in modern media, reaching audiences at scale everywhere, from podcasts to streaming services, from YouTube to TikTok, from websites to print.”

Group Nine Media founder and CEO Ben Lerer will eventually sit on the combined companies’ board of directors, where he will advise on key strategic initiatives, said the memo. There are no plans to take the company public.

That addition — that there are no plans to take the company public at this time — is noteworthy. Last December, Group Nine formed a special purpose acquisition company, but has so far not gone public. Similarly, Vox Media explored SPAC options this summer, but also has yet to make that jump. Earlier this month, BuzzFeed became the first digital media company to go public, but just days in, is already showing signs of strain in its attempt to redefine itself in the space. Shares of BuzzFeed closed down 11% from its starting price last Monday, capping a disappointing first day of the digital media giant as a publicly traded company. (A representative for BuzzFeed told TheWrap at the time the company is “not going to focus on day-to-day fluctuations in stock price.”)

That less-than-stellar debut might be expected for any pioneer, but analysts think it could also be a warning to BuzzFeed’s peers, like Vox and Group Nine.

“Making a business strategy change when you’re a private company has its own struggles, but with the public investors and analysts’ eyes on them, as well, it will [prove even] more challenging,” Paul Roberts, founder and CEO of digital advertising firm Kubient, told TheWrap last week. “When you are a private company, you can figure these things out over time, but when making the move to being publicly traded, the executive team will have to answer to the public every 90 days, which will bring an entirely new set of circumstances and concerns.”

SPACs can also be a warning sign to potential investors. In a study that analyzed the performance of SPACs from 2019 to 2020, researchers found that while creators of SPACs did well, their investors often did not. In a SPAC, investors have the option to withdraw from a deal if they don’t like it, thereby redeeming their shares for cash invested plus interest. Researchers have found that the average rate of redemption per deal was 58%, and in more than a third of the SPACs in the study, more than 90% of investors pulled out.

The more traditional merger — which is familiar territory for digital media companies — is a safer bet for maximizing reach and revenue.