New ‘Wallace and Gromit’ Film Gets Title, Winter Release Window on Netflix

“Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” follows 2005’s “Curse of the Were-Rabbit”

Feathers McGraw
Netflix

Wallace and Gromit are finally back.

The daft inventor and his smarter, silent dog are set to return in a new feature film from Aardman Animation and Netflix, who partnered on last year’s “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.” This new feature, titled “Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl,” hails from Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham and is set to be released “this winter.”

There isn’t much known about the new film, which is the first Wallace and Gromit feature since 2005’s Oscar-winning “Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit. Park created the characters, who have become beloved cultural icons, in 1989 with “A Grand Day Out.” The 23-minute short film aired on Christmas Eve 1990 on Channel 4 in England. It was eventually nominated for an Academy Award in 1991, losing to another Park-directed short, “Creature Comforts.”

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Read Next
'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget' Review: An Uninspired Sequel With Nowhere to Go

That was followed by the brilliant, Oscar-winning “The Wrong Trousers” in 1993 and “A Close Shave” in 1995. Additionally, the characters have inspired several television series, a theme park attraction called Wallace and Gromit’s Thrill-o-matic and a spin-off in “Shaun the Sheep,” whose popularity almost equals Wallace and Gromit’s.

What’s fun about “Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” is that it resurrects the most unforgettable supporting character in the series — Feathers McGraw, the villainous penguin from “The Wrong Trousers.” He’s been released from jail and he’s looking for revenge. Early footage previewed at the Next on Netflix Animation event suggested what an Aardman-ized version of “Cape Fear” would look like, as Feathers is finally released from prison.

This marks the first “Wallace and Gromit” film since the passing of Peter Sallis, who voiced Wallace throughout the years. He died in 2017 at the age of 96.

The new film was written by Mark Burton from a story by Park and Burton, and produced by Claire Jennings.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Read Next
'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget' Director Sam Fell on How Technology Helped the Sequel 23 Years in the Making

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.