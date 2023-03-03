Comedian Wanda Sykes remembers Will Smith’s Oscars slap of Chris Rock well, and she thinks even Troy Kotsur, the deaf actor who won Best Supporting Actor for “CODA” last year, heard it.

But did she really need to go there with it?

The actress, who hosted last year’s ceremony, appeared on the 100th episode of the Sherri Shepherd Show Friday to discuss her comedy career, retirement and more. Shepherd asked her about Rock’s live comedy special coming out Saturday on Netflix.

“We love Chris Rock. You have a close relationship with Chris, but are you happy that this special is coming out?” Shepherd asked Sykes. “The Oscars are coming next weekend, so do you think that it’s really important that his special is coming out right before the Oscars? Because you hosted last year.”

Sykes responded by alluding to Smith’s slap of Rock after the actor and comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith that referred to her bald head. Very shortly after Smith slapped Rock, he won the Oscar for Best Actor for portraying Richard Williams, father of tennis champions Serena and Venus Williams in “King Richard.”

“I saw it. I heard it. We all heard it,” Sykes said. “Even the dude from ‘CODA’ heard it.”

“So it’s good that this is coming out now [before the Oscars]?” Shepherd asked again.

“Right. I’m so excited,” Sykes said. “The timing couldn’t be better.”

Sykes also expressed how happy she is for Chris.

“Chris, to me is the best one working right now. He’s the best. So I just love when he gets on that stage and shows everyone why he is a GOAT.”

Sykes and Shepherd also talked about “History of the World Part II” which Sykes executive produces. She also appears in the Hulu comedy series. Shepherd asked her to let her know if there would be a Season 2.

The 2023 Oscars air March 12, 2023.