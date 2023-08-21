Disney+ Series ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Loki’ Coming to Blu-ray and 4K UHD Later This Year

Some of your favorite Disney+ streaming series from Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios are getting the physical media treatment later this year with new Blu-ray and 4K UHD releases of the first two seasons of Lucasfilm’s live-action “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian” as well as Marvel Studios’ “WandaVision” and the first season of “Loki.”

“Loki” will be available on Sept. 26, “WandaVision” will be available on Nov. 28, and the first two seasons of “The Mandalorian” will be available on Dec. 12. The titles will be available on Collector’s Edition 4K UHD and Blu-ray, “featuring Steelbook packaging, concept art cards and some never-before-seen bonus features.” The Steelbook edition will feature brand-new box art designed by artist Attila Szarka and collectible concept art cards. (People love their Steelbooks!)

The special features for the “Loki” release include “Designing the TVA” which features production designer Kasra Farahani and Tom Hiddleston (and contains a look at the upcoming season 2); the Miss Minutes TVA orientation video; deleted scenes (including a moment that introduces Frog Thor); a gag reel; and the “Assembled” documentary (another former Disney+ exclusive). Special features for the other releases will be shared at a later date.

“The Mandalorian” debuted with the rest of Disney+ on November 12, 2019. It quickly became the flagship series for the company’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform and inspired a whole host of spin-offs, including “The Book of Boba Fett” and “Ahsoka” (premiering this Tuesday on Disney+).

“WandaVision” was the first Marvel Studios Disney+ series, which debuted on the platform on January 15, 2021. “Loki” debuted several months later on June 9, 2021, resurrecting the Tom Hiddelston character that died at the beginning of “Avengers: Infinity War” and introducing the idea of the Multiverse. It is also the first Marvel Studios Disney+ to warrant a second season, which will start streaming in October.

Other Marvel Studios Disney+ series that followed “WandaVision” include “Moon Knight,” “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” and “Secret Invasion,” which recently wrapped.

All four of these Disney+ titles will be available to pre-order beginning on August 28.