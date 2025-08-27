Warner Bros. Taps Brad Singer as Post-Separation CFO

Warner Bros. Discovery has selected former partner and COO of ValueAct Capital Brad Signer as chief financial officer of Warner Bros. after WBD’s split. As announced in June, WBD will be split into two publicly traded companies — one for its global cable channels (Discovery) and the other for its movie studios and streaming platforms (Warner Bros).

Though the Warner Bros. split will not take effect until halfway through 2026, Singer will join the company this fall in a strategic role.

Before working for ValueAct, Singer worked with WBD CEO David Zaslav at Discovery Communications as CFO.

“Brad was instrumental in driving significant value creation and growth during our time together at Discovery Communications, and I’m thrilled to be reuniting with a trusted leader whose financial expertise and strategic vision have consistently delivered results,” Zaslav said in a statement. “His proven track record combined with his sharp understanding of emerging technologies and evolving consumer trends will make him a tremendous addition to the new Warner Bros. leadership team.”

“I am excited and energized to reunite with David and join the future Warner Bros. at this pivotal moment,” the newly appointed CFO said. “The company’s beloved brands, creative excellence, and enduring connection with audiences worldwide provide an extraordinary foundation.”

In his new role Singer will report to Zaslav, who is set to be president and CEO of Warner Bros. post-split, and will manage the company’s global financial business, including financial planning, accounting, internal audit, treasury and investor relations, to name a few.

Post-separation Warner Bros. will focus on streaming and studios, specifically hosting Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, HBO, HBO Max and Warner Bros. Gaming Studios. The company has yet to name a Chief People and Culture Officer.

The appointed CFO is also currently on the boards of Warby Parker and Sweetgreen.