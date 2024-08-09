Cartoon Network Website Shuts Down, Visitors Redirected to Max

Warner Bros. Discovery has shut down Cartoon Network’s website and is redirecting visitors to Max.

“Looking for episodes of your favorite Cartoon Network shows? Check out what’s available to stream on Max (subscription required),” a pop-up message says on a new landing page for the streamer that has replaced the site. “Sign up for Max, where you can also create a Kids Profile with ratings restrictions and additional privacy protections to keep it fun and kid-friendly! Cable subscribers, continue to enjoy your favorite CN programming on your TV and connected apps as well!”

A Cartoon Network spokesperson told TheWrap that the company is focusing on the “shows and social media where we find consumers are the most engaged and there is a meaningful potential for growth.”

They noted that fans can continue to interact with the network’s programming via the Cartoon Network app, select TV provider’s apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon and via YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. They can also tune into the Cartoon Network channel, which offers 11 hours of programming from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The move, which is likely aimed at cutting costs, comes after the company previously revealed that its Boomerang subscription service’s app and website would be sunset on Sept. 30. WBD said Boomerang subscribers would be given a partial refund based on the unused time in their current subscription and that the programming would continue to be available through its partner pay-TV providers as well as Max.

Additionally, the company shut down its MotorTrend+ streaming service earlier this year, which was migrated to Discovery+.

On Wednesday, WBD reported a widened net loss of $10 billion and revenue of $9.7 billion, a 6% year over year decline. The net loss included $11.2 billion in charges during the quarter, including a $9.1 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge from the networks segment and $2.1 billion in restructuring expenses and other adjustments.

The goodwill impairment was triggered in response to the difference between WBD’s market capitalization and the book value of the networks segment, continued softness in the U.S. linear advertising market and uncertainty related to affiliate and sports rights renewals, including the NBA.

Warner isn’t the only media giant to shut down its network’s websites, with Paramount Global recently shuttering MTV News’ website and deleting the network’s archive as well as archive content from CMT. It also previously said it would sunset its Noggin streaming service and standalone Showtime streaming service.

On Thursday, Paramount recorded a $5.98 billion write-down on its cable networks, primarily from a downward adjustment to the unit’s expected cash flows from linear TV affiliates. Executives said it also related to the estimated total company market value indicated by the company’s pending $8 billion merger with David Ellison’s Skydance Media, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.

Paramount also revealed that it would lay off 15% of its U.S. workforce as part of $500 million in cost cuts. The layoffs, which will take place in the coming weeks and will be largely completed by the end of the year, will focus on marketing and communications, finance, legal, technology and other support functions.