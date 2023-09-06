David Zaslav Believes ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Lord of the Rings’ are ‘Underused’ WBD Properties

The chief exec also notes they have to be “careful not to overuse” Warner Bros. Discovery’s top IP

Harry Potter
Harry Potter (Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav sees a major challenge in his media empire: the underutilization of “Harry Potter,” “Lord of the Rings” and DC.

“One of the other real strengths of Warner Bros. is we talk about the great IP that Warner Bros. owns,” Zaslav said at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference. “But, for us, the challenge is that our content, our great IP — “Harry Potter,” DC, “Lord of the Rings” — that content has been underused.”

Zaslav went on to note that the company hasn’t done “long-form Superman” in over 10 years. Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel” premiered back in 2013. And though WBD has a stake in The CW, the network behind the currently running “Superman and Lois,” it is not the majority shareholder of the network.

"Barbie" box office
Read Next
'Barbie' Is Now Warner Bros.' Biggest Box Office Hit Ever

“We haven’t done anything with ‘Harry Potter’ for more than a decade. We haven’t done anything with ‘Lord of the Rings,’” Zaslav said.

It should be noted that though “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” premiered in 2022 and the video game “Hogwarts Legacy” debuted earlier this year and were set in the universe of Harry Potter, there have been no WBD series or movies explicitly set in the timeline of J.K. Rowling’s original novels. In April, the company announced a series adaptation of the books.

Though Zaslav mentioned that these big properties was “one of the big differentiators of this company,” he also noted “we’ve got to be careful not to overuse the content.”

“We think there’s a lot of shareholder value in attaching a 10-year DC — a real plan around DC, bringing ‘Harry Potter’ back to HBO for 10 consecutive years, doing multiple movies of ‘Lord of the Rings,’” Zaslav said. He also noted that when you look at the performance of Warner Bros. over the last 20 years without accounting for those properties, “it’s relatively flat.”

“When you put those franchises in, it’s the best performing studio in the world. We need to deploy our best capital, and we need to do it with the best creative people in the world,” Zaslav said.

David Zaslav at CinemaCon 2023
Read Next
Warner Bros. Discovery Says Company Will Take $300 Million-$500 Million Earnings Hit Due to Hollywood Strikes 

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for move then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…