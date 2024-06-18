Warner Bros Discovery Names Ex-Obama Press Secretary Robert Gibbs as Communications Chief

David Zaslav has finally found a replacement for Nathanial Brown. Warner Bros. Discovery has named former Obama White House flack Robert Gibbs to oversee corporate communications, TheWrap has learned.

Gibbs is expected to start within the next few weeks, an individual with knowledge of the matter told TheWrap.

Gibbs, 53, brings with him significant political ties, particularly within the Democratic Party. Best known as Barack Obama’s first White House Press Secretary, a job he held from 2009 to 2011, he had worked for Obama since 2004. Before that he was press secretary for John Kerry’s failed presidential campaign. After leaving the White House, Gibbs served as a senior adviser on Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign.

Outside of politics, Gibbs joined Yelp’s board of directors in 2012 and in 2013 co-founded The Incite Agency, a strategic communications company, with Ben LaBolt. He left in 2015 to serve as chief communications officer for McDonald’s until 2019, when he left to become senior counsel for Bully Pulpit Interactive.

Brown, who had served as Warner Bros Discovery’s head of communications since following the merger that created the company, announced his resignation in January. Prior to that he served in the same role at Discovery.

“I realize there is never a perfect or easy time to make such a transition, but the start of the new year feels as good as any. These last several years have been fast and unforgettable… I’ve had the incredible opportunity to work alongside [WBD CEO David Zaslav] as part of his leadership team and it has been an extraordinary ride, particularly these last few years as DZ has architected Discovery’s acquisition of WarnerMedia and established Warner Bros. Discovery,” Brown wrote at the time.

The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.