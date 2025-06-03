Warner Bros. Discovery Shareholders Reject David Zaslav’s $51.9 Million Pay Package for 2024

Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders voted to reject the 2024 compensation packages of CEO David Zaslav and the media giant’s other executives as part of a non-binding, advisory “Say-on-Pay” vote.

The media giant released the vote totals from Monday’s annual meeting in a new 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission, which revealed that the proposal was shot down by a margin of 1,063,214,128 votes to 724,453,004 votes.

While Say-on-Pay votes are more symbolic, some companies have made adjustments to their executive compensation packages because of them. A notable example is Netflix, who promised “substantial changes” and a “more conventional model” after its executive compensation packages were rejected by shareholders back in 2023. After the pushback, Netflix decided to cap its co-CEOs base salaries at $3 million and required that 50% of their pay be in stock options.

In 2024, Zaslav saw his total compensation grow 4.5% to $51.9 million.

The package included a $3 million salary, $23.1 million in stock awards, $23.9 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $1.92 million in “other” compensation, which included $1,805 in basic life payments, $6,912 in disability/long term care payments, $20,700 in 401(k) matching contributions, $17,446 for a car allowance and $991,179 for costs related to personal security for Zaslav at his residences and during personal travel.

Zaslav also received $813,990 for personal use of corporate aircraft (including family travel, for which Zaslav is not provided a tax gross-up) and $16,249 for “tax gross-ups associated with business associate and spousal travel on corporate aircraft at the request of the company that is considered business use.”

The median WBD employee had annual total compensation of $130,316, putting the pay ratio for Zaslav at 398 to 1.

Meanwhile, WBD chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels brought in $17.06 million in 2024, staying the same from 2023.

His package included a $2.13 million salary, $8.3 million in stock awards, $1.75 million in option awards, $4.8 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $61,344 in “other” compensation, including $1,805 in basic life payments, $4,361 in disability/long term care payments and $20,700 in 401(k) matching contributions.

It also included $16,877 for the Olympics Hospitality Program and $17,601 for reimbursement of tax liabilities associated with the Olympics Hospitality Program.

WBD Global Streaming and Games CEO and president JB Perrette’s 2024 pay fell 2% to $19.7 million in 2024.

His package included a $2.7 million salary, $8.7 million in stock awards, $1.9 million in option awards, $6.4 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $101,595 in “other” compensation, including $1,805 in basic life payments, $1,316 in disability/long term care payments and $11,885 in 401(k) matching contributions.

It also included $42,481 for personal tax services provided to Perrette as part of WBD’s relocation policy due to his relocation from the U.K. to the U.S. in 2022, as well as $27,784 for spousal attendance at Company events, including the Olympics Hospitality Program and $16,324 for reimbursement of tax liabilities associated with the Olympics Hospitality Program.

Chief revenue and strategy officer Bruce Campbell took in 19.8 million, up 8% from $18.3 million in 2023.

His package included a $2.7 million salary, $8.7 million in stock awards, $1.73 million in option awards, $6.63 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $61,992 in “other” compensation, including $1,805 in basic life payments, $5,485 in disability/long term care payments and $20,213 in 401(k) match contributions.

International president Gerhard Zeiler raked in $14.8 million in total compensation, up 11% from $13.3 million in 2023.

His package included a $1.87 million salary, $6.2 million in stock awards, $1.2 million in option awards, $4.7 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $787,343 in “other” compensation, including $2,457 in basic life payments, $1,309 in disability/long term care payments, $147,754 for a furnished apartment in New York, $153,282 for the costs of travel between New York and Austria and $367,933 for “tax gross-ups associated with the furnished apartment and cost of travel.”

WBD shares are up 19.5% in the past year, but are down 6.6% year to date and 5.6% in the past six months.