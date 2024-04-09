Warner Bros. EVP for Physical Production Kevin Trehy Exits After 21 Years

He was based at WB’s Leavesden Studio outside of London

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ head of physical production Kevin Trehy has left the company after 21 years, TheWrap has learned.

Trehy was based at Warner’s Leavesden Studio just outside of London, which is becoming an increasingly important production hub for the studio. Beyond the “Harry Potter” films (there’s an actual, year-round attraction at Leavesden devoted to the movies) and stand-alone Warner Bros. favorites like “Edge of Tomorrow” and “Ready Player One,” the studio has been increasingly important to Warner Bros.’ DC output. This is where features like “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” “Justice League” and “The Flash” have been filmed, along with “Wonder Woman 1984” and “The Batman.”

Last year, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that Leavesden would become the central production hub for the studio’s new DC Studios, now run by James Gunn and Peter Safran. The facilities are going to expand by 50%, with Gunn and Safran consulting with the expansion team to make sure that their ideas were incorporated into the facilities.

The U.K. production team is now led by Jay Rosenwink and Samar Pollitt who have both been with the studio for many years.

