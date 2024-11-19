Warner Bros. Signs Remake Production Deal With Korean Studio CJ ENM

Warner Bros. has reached a production deal with Korean studio CJ ENM that will see the two companies partner to make remakes of films from each other’s libraries.

Through this new agreement, initially, Warner Bros. will act as lead studio on an English language remake of a film from CJ ENM’s library, and CJ ENM will act as lead studio on a Korean language remake of a film from the Warner Bros. Pictures library. CJ’s library includes several Korean films that have enjoyed breakthrough global success, including Park Chan-wook’s “The Handmaiden,” Celine Song’s “Past Lives,” and Bong Joon-ho’s Best Picture Oscar winner “Parasite.”

“Miky Lee, CJ Vice Chairwoman, and the team at CJ ENM have built an enviable slate of films over its history to become a powerhouse producer of Korean cinema, with films that resonate with audiences across the globe. We are excited to have the opportunity to work with CJ ENM as we look to expand Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group’s movies offerings around the world,” said Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group’s Co-Chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy.

“Warner Bros. is home to a legendary library that bridges Hollywood of past and present and is steeped in excellence. Warner Bros. and CJ have built extensive libraries across North America and Asia, each in their unique way. This collaboration allows us to uncover and revitalize hidden gems, bringing inspiring stories to today’s audiences. It’s a wonderful privilege to be partnered with an iconic brand that boldly continues to evolve, create and champion storytelling at the highest level,” said CJ ENM’s Head of Film Business Jerry Kyoungboum Ko.

Warner Bros. Pictures will serve as distributor globally on the films, with the exception of CJ ENM distributing in South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Turkey on the CJ ENM remake.