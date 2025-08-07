Warner Bros. Lays Out Plans for 12-14 Theatrical Releases a Year Across DC, New Line and Other Labels

Warner Bros. laid out its specific theatrical ambitions on Thursday, outlining how it plans to get 12 to 14 movies in theaters per year going forward across its various labels. That includes activating DC Studios, which just successfully launched with “Superman,” and leaning into New Line for horror titles.

As outlined in Warner Bros. Discovery’s shareholder letter released alongside its Q2 earnings results, here’s how Warner Bros. plans to get 12-14 movies in theaters a year:

1-2 Warner Bros. Pictures tentpoles (primarily utilizing well-known Warner Bros. IP)

1-2 DC Studios films

3-4 New Line Cinema releases (including horror)

1-2 WB Animation titles

A select number of moderately budgeted original films

For comparison, in 2025 Warner Bros. will have released 11 films in theaters but one of those was “F1,” an Apple-produced effort for which they merely handled theatrical distribution.

But for 2026, Warner Bros. has 14 theatrical films on tap including DC’s “Supergirl” and “Clayface,” Warner Bros. Animation film “The Cat in the Hat,” New Line’s “Evil Dead Burn” and “The Mummy” and the tentpole sequel “Dune: Part Three.”

Warner Bros. also revealed that Matt Reeves’ highly anticipated “The Batman Part II” will start filming in the spring, and James Gunn will be directing the “next film in the Super Family” after “Superman.”

“DC Studio’s universe of characters represents not only one of Warner Bros. Discovery’s most valuable pieces of intellectual property, but one of the most valuable assets in entertainment,” the company said.