On Monday, “Warrior Nun” executive producer Dean English gave fans of the canceled Netflix series news they’ve been waiting for — that the show is returning.

In a video posted on YouTube and also on the website Warriornunsaved.com, English said that “Warrior Nun” will return as “a trilogy of feature films.”

English acknowledged “the strike in Hollywood involving actors and writers,” explaining that because of it, “we cannot make any announcements today.” But he did hint that the film trilogy may launch a shared universe of “films and TV series following characters we already know,” promising “there will be more details in the future.”

For now, English appears to be developing the revival of “Warrior Nun” solo, as individuals with knowledge of the matter told TheWrap that Simon Barry, the creator and showrunner of “Warrior Nun,” isn’t involved.

No explanation was given, but it’s worth noting that Barry is a member of WGA, which has been on strike since May. And as he noted in April, “Warrior Nun” is “a WGA West show.”

That isn’t to say Barry hasn’t been part of the drive to save the show following its cancellation by Netflix. In late June he announced via Twitter that the show had been saved, though no details were available and individuals with knowledge of the matter suggested the news may have been premature. And in July, he shared a link to Warriornunsaved.com.

The second season of “Warrior Nun,” which launched Nov. 10, 2022, earned a 100% critics score and a 99% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, which at the time was a Netflix record. Fans were shocked when the show was canceled only a month later.

Representatives for English and Barry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap. Read English’s full statement below, or watch the video at the top of the page.

My name is Dean English, and I’m the Executive Producer of ‘Warrior Nun.’ I’m the person who found the graphic novel and asked the dangerous question of, ‘what if?’.

First of all, I need to start by thanking all of you loyal fans. It’s because of you and your incredible energy that we keep pushing forward to make these stories. You guys really make it all worthwhile, so, thank you so much for your continued support.

I am very happy to announce that ‘Warrior Nun’ is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three

One thing we need to touch on involves the strike in Hollywood involving actors and writers, and it’s due to that that we cannot make any announcements today on that front. Some may ask, ‘Does this perhaps infer that there’s going to be a universe being launched of ‘Warrior Nun,’ which could expand into films and TV series following characters that we already know? The answer to that question is yes, and there will be more details in the future.

There is a Halo Bearer email hotline that you sign up for, and from there, you’re going to get announcements of all the major developments as we go forward. And there’s going to be a lot, and I know a lot of you have questions. Your answers will come through that.

In closing, I want to say that you guys have made me very, very proud in your hard work, and inspire me all the time to keep going, so, in this life or the next.