“Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney has a new project out — the music video for “Angry” off of the Rolling Stones’ upcoming album, “Hackney Diamonds.”

The video opens with Sweeney, who is also known for her starring role in the first season of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” rocking out to the opening chords of the song. The actress sits on the back of a convertible red Mercedes, long blond hair flowing in the wind as the driver takes them down Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip. The Stones, meanwhile, come to animated life on billboards that populate each side of the iconic Hollywood boulevard.

“Don’t get angry with me,” frontman Mick Jagger belts at the beginning. “I never caused you no pain.”

Dressed in black leather with high platform boots, Sweeney jams out to the song as archival footage of Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood smile down at her from various ads. Some of the figures sing the words to “Angry” while others perform past Stones anthems.

“I won’t be angry with you,” Jagger goes on. “But I can’t see straight.”

The Stones announced their first album in 18 years on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Tuesday, posting a link to a YouTube clip in which Jimmy Fallon teases the album by taking a call on the “Stones Phone.” The call hinted that more questions would be answered Wednesday. Fallon hosted a livestream conversation about “Hackney Diamonds” with the three remaining members of the rock ‘n’ roll band — Jagger, Richards and Wood — in the London borough of Hackney.

Jagger jumped up to confirm the release of the album, which arrives Oct. 20, when Fallon asked why they had gathered in the theater.

After he asked the Stones several audience questions, Fallon went into the audience to reveal Sydney’s role in the music video and sit next to her for a quick chat.

“I freaked out, called my family and brought my mom,” Sweeney said when Fallon asked her what went through her mind when she got the call to appear.

“Hackney Diamonds” is in reference to the shards of a cracked glass window from a break-in or robbery (a common occurrence in London’s Hackney borough). Richards revealed the name was born out of brainstorming other options — “Hit and Run” and “Smash and Grab.”

Vocal guest stars on the new record include Stevie Wonder, Lady Gaga and former Stones bassist Bill Wyman. The final percussion stylings of late drummer Charlie Wyatts will also appear on two tracks.