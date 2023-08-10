Warner Bros. Discovery Names Andrew Georgiou New Head of UK and Ireland

Andrew Georgiou has been named has been named Warner Bros. Discovery’s new head of media business in the U.K. and Ireland.

Georgiou is replacing former general manager Antonio Ruiz, who was appointed to the position just over a year ago and left to return to Spain, according to the company.

Along with this new role, Georgiou will retain his position as president and managing director of WBD Sports Europe. The division operates both Eurosport across Europe and TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland.

Georgiou will be responsible for leading Discovery, TLC, Quest, Quest Red, Really, Cartoon Network, Eurosport, TNT Sports and discovery+ in the region. He will also oversee consumer products and home entertainment as well as Warner Bros. Discovery’s local theatrical business.

“Andrew has excelled at the business, being both commercially savvy and able to get things done,” Gerhard Zeiler, international president at Warner Bros. Discovery, said. “As we enter another important period during these transformative times for our broader business, I’m looking forward to working even more closely with Andrew to shape our path and best position our company for continued and longer-term success.”

“It’s an honour to be asked to take on the U.K. and Ireland with such a proven and seasoned leadership team. My expanded role in many ways mirrors the ambition of the company – to combine and grow our entertainment and sports offering together across our TV networks and streaming businesses,” Georgiou said. “With TNT Sports now live on all linear platforms and discovery+, the streaming home of TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland, and the football and rugby seasons kicking-off there could not be a better time to get started.”

Formerly the CEO of Lagardère Sports and Entertainment, Georgiou joined Warner Bros. Discovery in 2019 when he became president of Eurosport. He played a prominent role in the company’s joint venture with BT Group, which led to the creation of TNT Sports. The offering, which is available on pay channels and through the discovery+ app, gives viewers in the region access to premium sports including Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Premiership Rugby, MotoGP, UFC, Boxing and WWE.