Christopher Landon is the reigning king of the horror-comedy, having directed time-loop chiller “Happy Death Day” (and its underrated follow-up) and “Freaky,” the only body-swapping slasher movie you’ll ever need. His latest, “We Have a Ghost” on Netflix, is his attempt at a more family-friendly hybrid.

The new movie follows a family (led by Anthony Mackie) who move into a house haunted by a schlubby specter (David Harbour). What follows is a wild bouillabaisse of different tones and genres, as it flits through being – at various points and sometimes all at once – a social media satire, a murder mystery and, somehow, a spy thriller.

In some ways, though, “We Have a Ghost” feels like the movie Landon has been working toward his entire career.

Landon has always been interested in the cheeky mixing-and-matching of styles. One of his first sold (and produced) screenplays was for “Disturbia” back in 2007.

“It was a whirlwind, to be honest,” Landon said about the experience.

Landon had been living in Texas and just moved back to California. As he waited for word on a CBS pilot he’d written, he banged out “Disturbia.” It was quickly sold and set up at DreamWorks.

“I think they even just immediately put it into production, which was pretty strange,” he said. “I had whiplash with that one, just because I’m so used to the cadence of it always just being an eternity for things to happen, if they happen at all. That was definitely a bit of a surprise.”

During this period, Landon got to meet Steven Spielberg, a moment that he describes now as “brief but awesome.”

“I remember the first time walking into Amblin and it was like, Boom,” he said.

Landon is still obsessed the Amblin office, tucked into Universal Studios: “I love it. Everything about that building I love, because it is so weirdly specific and that it sits in the middle of that lot and it’s got its own little ecosystem. I just think it’s fascinating and delightful and I love how dated it is and that they haven’t bothered to update it. It should be like going to your grandparents’ house in the best way possible.”

Landon is back at Amblin now … but more on that in a minute.

After Landon partnered with producer Jason Blum on a project that never came to fruition, he found himself sucked into the orbit of the “Paranormal Activity” franchise.

“It was an accident,” he said. “I got invited to a writer’s roundtable when they had shut production down on the second movie. I was just there to give random feedback on where they were at, at that point. In very me fashion, I inserted myself into it. I tried to make myself indispensable somehow because I saw there was an opportunity there.”

For the sequel they weren’t using a script. “I said, ‘Guys, this is silly. Oren Peli got away with it once. You’re not going to get away with it a second time, so let me write you a movie.’ So, I did that. And, then it worked and I just kept doing them.”

Landon ended up writing the second, third and fourth movies and wrote and directed the fifth movie, the underrated spinoff “Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones.”

“Jason and I spent so much time together in hot garages all over the valley shooting these movies. It always looked like we were making porn,” Landon said about the experience. He came back to the franchise last year to write the Paramount+ original “Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin.”

“Happy Death Day,” released in 2017, was Landon’s breakthrough. It was based on an idea by comic book writer Scott Lobdell and followed a college girl named Tree (Jessica Rothe) who gets stuck in a time-loop on her birthday – each time she is killed by a sadistic masked killer and the only way to break the loop is for her to unmask her assailant. It proved to be an unexpected smash for Blumhouse and Universal, making more than $125 million on a budget of less than $5 million.

“I think it was a breakthrough moment for me because it was finally a movie that had my DNA in it. You know what I mean? I always felt like a bit of a gun-for-hire and certainly through the ‘Paranormal’ franchise, even though I really enjoyed that and some of the other films,” Landon said. “And, obviously ‘Disturbia’ was very me in a lot of ways too, but ‘Happy Death Day’ really seemed to really capture my personality as a person and as a filmmaker. I felt like I kind of started to figure out what I wanted to really do after that movie.”

“Happy Death Day” was followed by a sequel, “Happy Death Day 2 U” in 2019, which was both written and directed by Landon and was sweeter and stranger than its predecessor. (Landon’s father was Michael Landon, star of “Bonanza,” who passed away from cancer when Christopher was only 16. You can feel a lot of those unresolved emotions in the sequel.)

Sadly, a planned third film in the franchise was kiboshed. When pressed for details, Landon demurred.

“I have to still keep it in my pocket on the off-chance … because here’s the thing, it’s not time-sensitive. You know what I mean?” Landon said. “I could make that movie whenever if they allowed me to. At some point, I’m just going to spill the beans. I had a full pitch. There was a whole movie that was ready to go in my brain. We’ll see what happens.”

The appeal of the “Happy Death Day” movies was, in part, how they could “shift genres” (according to Landon). The second movie, he said, leaned into more sci-fi: “It was my ‘Weird Science’-y movie in a lot of ways.”

As for the third movie?

“The third movie was going to be an epic apocalyptic adventure with still elements of horror. That was not getting left behind. But yeah, we were going to change gears again and it was going to be bigger,” said Landon, who admits the size and ambition was a stumbling block. “I think that was probably also what held us back a touch because the concept for the third movie is a bigger, much bigger movie.”

“We Have a Ghost” is now streaming on Netflix.