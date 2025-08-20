‘Wednesday’ Defeats ‘Superman’ as No. 1 Title Audiences Are Most Excited About | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

After a dominant nine-week run, “Superman” has been dethroned by the Netflix series “Wednesday,“ which vaults two positions to seize the No. 1 spot after a massive wave of post-premiere momentum. This is the first time “Wednesday” has reached No.1 since its series premiere in 2022. As preseason anticipation continues to fuel its climb, “NFL Football” rises to No. 2, pushing “Superman” to a still-strong No. 3. “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” slips to No. 4, while the buzzy horror film “Weapons” makes an impressive leap to round out the Top 5.

The film sequel “Freakier Friday” holds its ground at No. 6, while Universal Pictures’ new action sequel “Nobody 2” makes a strong debut at No. 7. Meanwhile, “Stranger Things” and “Jurassic World Rebirth” demonstrate their resilience, holding firm at No. 8 and No. 9, respectively. Rounding out the list, Amazon Prime Video’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty” returns at No. 10, maintaining a steady presence on the chart since its Season 3 premiere on July 16.

Weekly Top 10 (Aug. 9 – 15)