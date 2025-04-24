‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 Takes No. 1 on the Streaming Top 10, While ‘White Lotus’ and ‘The Pitt’ Show Longevity

Last week’s Samba TV Weekly Wrap examined how Max has become synonymous with high-performing shows, frequently placing series at the top of the streaming Top 10 for extended periods. As predicted, the latest Max/HBO prestige series, “The Last of Us” Season 2, tops the chart this week as the most-watched streaming program from April 14 to 20 (this is the week immediately following the season premiere, up to the airing of Episode 2 on April 20).

What’s surprising is that two other Max series continue to hang around the chart even after completing their latest seasons.