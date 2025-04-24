‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 Takes No. 1 on the Streaming Top 10, While ‘White Lotus’ and ‘The Pitt’ Show Longevity

Max’s trio of acclaimed series holds strong on the weekly charts

Samba TV
"The White Lotus" Season 3, "The Last of Us" Season 2 and "The Pitt" Season 1 (HBO/Max)

Last week’s Samba TV Weekly Wrap examined how Max has become synonymous with high-performing shows, frequently placing series at the top of the streaming Top 10 for extended periods. As predicted, the latest Max/HBO prestige series, “The Last of Us” Season 2, tops the chart this week as the most-watched streaming program from April 14 to 20 (this is the week immediately following the season premiere, up to the airing of Episode 2 on April 20).

What’s surprising is that two other Max series continue to hang around the chart even after completing their latest seasons.

