Werner Herzog, Laura Poitras Documentaries Added to Toronto International Film Festival Lineup

New films from Werner Herzog, Laura Poitras, Cristian Mungiu and Jerzy Skolimowski have been added to the lineup of the 2022 Toronto International film Festival, TIFF organizers announced on Wednesday.

The new films are in the TIFF Docs and Contemporary World Cinema sections and together will make up almost 75 additions to the lineup of the festival, which will run from Sept. 8-18.

The TIFF Docs section will open with the world premiere of Sacha Jenkins’ “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues.” Other films in the section include Herzog’s “Theatre of Thought,” which examines new research into the brain; Poitras’ “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” about artist Nan Goldin and her campaign to get museums to reject the patronage of the Purdue Pharma-owning Sackler family; and “In Her Hands,” Tamana Ayazi and Marcel Mettelsiefen’s film about Zarifa Ghafari, the youngest woman mayor in Afghanistan as the Taliban returned to power in that country.

Other docs headed to TIFF include Patricio Guzman’s “My Imaginary Country,” Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s “The Grab” and Vinay Shukla’s “While We Watched.”

Several of the films, including “Theatre of Thought,” “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” and “In Her hands,” will be the subject of “Doc Conversations” programs in the TIFF Industry Conference.

The Contemporary World Cinema section will consist of 50 films from 48 countries. The 19 world premieres include Ulrich Seidl’s “Sparta,” Christophe Honore’s “Winter Boy” and Wang Xiaoshuai’s “The Hotel.”

The section will also include a number of films that screened at the Cannes Film Festival in May, among them Charlotte Wells’ “Aftersun,” Jerzy Skolimowski’s “EO” and Cristian Mungiu’s “R.M.N.”

Additional information is available at tiff.net.

The full list of new additions:

TIFF DOCS

“752 Is Not a Number,” Babak Payami | Canada

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” Laura Poitras | USA

“Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On,” Madison Thomas | Canada

“Casa Susanna,” Sébastien Lifshitz | France, USA

“Ciné-Guerrillas: Scenes from the Labudovic Reels,” Mila Turajlic | Serbia, France, Croatia, Montenegro

“The Colour of Ink,” Brian D. Johnson | Canada

“Documentary Now!” Alex Buono, Rhys Thomas, Micah Gardner | USA

“Ever Deadly Tanya Tagaq,” Chelsea McMullan | Canada

“Free Money,” Sam Soko, Lauren DeFilippo | Kenya, USA

“Mariupolis 2,” Mantas Kvedaravičius | Lithuania, France, Germany

“The Grab,” Gabriela Cowperthwaite | USA

“In Her Hands,” Tamana Ayazi, Marcel Mettelsiefen | USA, Afghanistan

“Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues,” Sacha Jenkins | USA (opening night)

“Maya and the Wave,” Stephanie Johnes | USA

“Miúcha, The Voice of Bossa Nova,” Daniel Zarvos, Liliane Mutti | Brazil, France

“My Imaginary Country” (“Mi País Imaginario”), Patricio Guzmán | Chile, France

“Patrick and the Whale,” Mark Fletcher | Austria

“Pray for our Sinners,” Sinéad O’Shea | Ireland

“Self-Portrait as a Coffee Pot,” William Kentridge | South Africa, USA

“Theatre of Thought,” Werner Herzog | USA

“To Kill a Tiger,” Nisha Pahuja | Canada

“While We Watched,” Vinay Shukla | UK

DOC CONVERSATIONS AT THE TIFF INDUSTRY CONFERENCE

“VISIONARIES: Inside the Brain of Werner Herzog”

With director Werner Herzog, brain scientist Rafael Yuste and entrepreneur Jamie Davies

“VISIONARIES: What Laura Poitras Learned from Nan Goldin”

With director Laura Poitras

“DIALOGUES: Covering Afghanistan for In Her Hands”

With filmmakers Tamana Ayazi and Marcel Mettelsiefen

“PERSPECTIVES Truth, Lies, and a Million Dollar Board Game”

With filmmaker Vinay Shukla

“PERSPECTIVES DocuMentality: The Growth of a Movement”

With DocuMentality team member Malikkah Rollins, DOC’s Sarah Spring and filmmaker Rebeca Huntt. Moderator: Inney Prakash

CONTEMPORARY WORLD CINEMA

“Aftersun,” Charlotte Wells | United Kingdom, USA

“Alam,” Firas Khoury | France, Palestine, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar

“Amanda,” Carolina Cavalli | Italy

“Ashkal,” Youssef Chebbi | France, Tunisia, Qatar

“Autobiography,” Makbul Mubarak | Indonesia, France, Singapore, Poland, Philippines, Germany, Qatar

“Beyond the Wall” (“Shab, Dkheli, Divar”), Vahid Jalilvand | Iran

“Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman,” Pierre Földes | France, Luxembourg, Canada, Netherlands

“Bones of Crows,” Marie Clements | Canada

“Coyote” (“Le Coyote”), Katherine Jerkovic | Canada

“Domingo and the Mist” (“Domingo y la Niebla”), Ariel Escalante Meza | Costa Rica, Qatar

“El agua,” Elena López Riera | Switzerland, Spain, France

“The End of Sex,” Sean Garrity | Canada

“EO,” Jerzy Skolimowski | Poland, Italy

“Falcon Lake,” Charlotte Le Bon | Canada

“Fixation,” Mercedes Bryce Morgan | Canada, USA, Germany

“Godland” (“Vanskabte Land/Volaða Land”), Hlynur Pálmason | Denmark, Iceland, France, Sweden

“The Happiest Man in the World,” Teona Strugar Mitevska | North Macedonia, Belgium, Slovenia, Denmark, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina

“The Hotel,” Wang Xiaoshuai | Hong Kong

“La Jauría,” Andrés Ramírez Pulido | Colombia, France

“Life,” Emir Baigazin | Kazakhstan

“Living,” Oliver Hermanus | United Kingdom

“Love and Mathematics” (“Amor y matemáticas”) Claudia Sainte-Luce | Mexico

“Love Life,” Koji Fukada | Japan, France

“Luxembourg, Luxembourg,” Antonio Lukich | Ukraine

“The Maiden,” Graham Foy | Canada

“Manticore” (“Mantícora”), Carlos Vermut | Spain

“Muru,” Tearepa Kahi | New Zealand

“My Sailor, My Love,” Klaus Hӓrӧ | Finland, Ireland

“Nightalk,” Donald Shebib | Canada

“North of Normal,” Carly Stone | Canada

“The Origin of Evil,” Sébastien Marnier | France, Canada

“Plan 75,” Chie Hayakawa | Japan, France, Philippines, Qatar

“Return to Dust,” Li Ruijun | China

“R.M.N.,” Cristian Mungiu | Romania, France

“So Much Tenderness,” Lina Rodriguez | Canada

“Sparta,” Ulrich Seidl | Austria, France, Germany

“Stellar,” Darlene Naponse | Canada

“Stonewalling,” Huang Ji, Ryuji Otsuka | Japan

“The Swearing Jar,” Lindsay MacKay | Canada

“The Umbrella Men,” John Barker | South Africa

“Under the Fig Trees,” Erige Sehiri | Tunisia, Switzerland, France, Qatar

“Valeria Is Getting Married,” Michal Vinik | Israel

“Victim,” Michal Blaško | Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, Germany

“Vicenta B.,” Carlos Lechuga | Cuba, France, USA, Colombia, Norway

“War Sailor” (“Krigsseileren”), Gunnar Vikene | Norway, Germany, Malta

“We Are Still Here,” Beck Cole, Dena Curtis, Tracey Rigney, Danielle MacLean, Tim Worrall, Renae Maihi, Miki Magasiva, Mario Gaoa, Richard Curtis, Chantelle Burgoyne | Australia, New Zealand

“Wildflower,” Matt Smukler | USA

“Winter Boy” (“Le Lycéen”), Christophe Honoré | France

“The Worst Ones,” Romane Gueret, Lise Akoka | France

“Zwigato,” Nandita Das | India

DISCOVERY

“Bruiser,” Miles Warren | USA